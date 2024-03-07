Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government is offering millions of dollars in new education funding in hopes teachers will return to the bargaining table.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the province have been at an impasse over a new contract, with teachers going on rotating strikes over the past month and planning to cancel extracurricular trips.

The union is demanding the province address classroom complexity and student supports in the collective agreement, which the government has said it won’t do.

Moe says the budget later this month will offer $180 million more in operating funding and $45 million more for classroom supports.

The premier says he’s taking the unusual step of announcing the money before the budget to address teachers’ concerns.

The union says it won’t be returning to the bargaining table until the province makes a commitment in the collective agreement.