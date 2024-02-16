Skip to main content
Mississauga, ont.
The Canadian Press

Police in Peel Region say a second suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an international student working as a food delivery driver last summer.

Police say Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old international student who lived in Brampton, Ont., was working on July 9 when he was allegedly lured and confronted by unknown suspects.

They say Nath had just arrived at a Mississauga, Ont., address at around 2:10 a.m. to drop off food when the suspects tried to take his car and a physical altercation erupted.

The suspects fled the area in Nath’s car, leaving him on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries and Nath died in hospital about five days later.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Brampton was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

In November, Peel police had said they had charged a youth with second-degree murder in the case.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe