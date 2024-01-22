Skijoring is a natural convergence of Alberta’s western lifestyle and downhill sports

Alberta is well-known for its western lifestyle. Downhill sports also happen to be prevalent in the province.

So maybe it was only natural for the passions to converge and gain traction here.

The resulting combination – known as skijoring – features riders, on galloping horses, towing skiers and snowboarders through snowy courses and over wicked jumps.

Open this photo in gallery: Skier Gordon Ross before participating in the skijoring event.

“It exemplifies everything about Alberta and Canadian winter,” said Sam Mitchell, founder of Skijor Canada.

“It is such a cocktail of skills, athleticism, adrenalin, style and fun. For me, the best thing about this sport is that it draws together groups of people who don’t normally intersect, but when they meet they implicitly understand the abilities of the other person. The riders and the sliders appreciate each other.”

Brad Karl tows skier Mike Brush along the Banff Avenue course.

Cole Carey of Panorama, B.C., soars through the air during the skijoring event.

This past weekend, as part of Banff’s annual SnowDays Festival, a skijoring exhibition took place for the third time. With the resort town’s Banff Avenue blocked off to accommodate the downtown course – 50 truckloads of snow had been dumped there the other day – hundreds of bundled-up spectators applauded the acrobatics of the daredevils, the horsemanship of the riders and the distinctive fashion sense of most of the participants.

“Seeing it all come together, you get these images that don’t exist anywhere else – so dynamic,” Mitchell said of the unique blend of style on display, including wooly chaps over ski tights. “Just an absolute mashup – it’s old and new, it’s high tech and old school. Nobody is excluded. Everyone is welcome. I say: Bring us your crazy. We love it.”

Kate Connolley Dace Cochlan

Aneta Jones Kamilia Grabinski

In this world, though, mashups aren’t limited to the outfits.

Skijordue – an intriguing event bringing together skijoring and fonduing (“A blistering blend of snow, speed, style and cheese,” according to the Skijor Canada website) – takes place March 2 at Millarville, Alta.’s racetrack, 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

Open this photo in gallery: Ryan Barron tows skier Gordon Ross.

