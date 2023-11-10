Skip to main content
Jessie Willms and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: ArriveCan, the COVID-era app for international travellers, is back in the headlines, this time as the focus for a government operations committee investigating the app’s final price tag. Still in Ottawa, premiers of all political stripes joined together – a rare sight – to dunk on a shared target (the prime minister). In another show of unity, two Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls joined together in a bid to prevent a third candidate (the frontrunner) from walking away with the race.

Meanwhile, hearts are break, break, breaking across Vancouver as attempts to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates come up short. “Now we got bad blood,” said every aggrieved Swiftie (probably) after failing to secure the goods.

Finally, a longshot Republican presidential hopeful called for a wall (not on the border you’re thinking), Bumble’s getting a new chief executive officer, and a small-town Quebec mayor is calling it quits.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1Cameron MacDonald accused the federal government’s chief technology officer, Minh Doan, of lying about which aspect of the ArriveCan app?
a. That the app would only cost $540,000 to produce
b. The selection process that resulted in hiring GCStrategies
c. The privacy setting in the final ArriveCan app
d. The app’s logo design

b. The selection process that resulted in hiring GCStrategies. Mr. MacDonald told MPs that Mr. Doan recently lied to them at committee when he testified that he didn’t know who selected GCStrategies to build the ArriveCan app.

2The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, premieres this week. The original movies starred this actress:
a. Jennifer Lawrence
b. Emma Watson
c. Rachel Zegler
d. Shailene Woodley

a. Jennifer Lawrence. Ms. Lawrence starred in all four of the original movies. Of the franchises’ new movie (starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and Viola Davis), The Globe’s movie critic Barry Hertz wrote: “After four films of increasingly diminishing dramatic returns, studio executives have unwittingly become players in a Hunger Games of their own making.”

3$47-billion and $45-million. What do these figures refer to, respectively, if we’re talking about WeWork?
a. The company’s valuation in 2019 and its market cap in 2023
b. Bonuses paid by the company in 2019 and 2023
c. The total worth of its real-estate portfolio in 2019 and 2023
d. The money it spent on legal bills in 2023 and on free in-office alcohol in 2019

a. The company’s valuation in 2019 and its market cap in 2023. WeWork filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday. Meanwhile, the company said it wants to shutter four of its Canadian co-working spaces – in Toronto, Vancouver and Burnaby – as part of its restructuring plans.

4Coming soon to a job posting near you (maybe): Salary transparency. Following British Columbia's lead, this province is introducing legislation to mandate salary data on job postings:
a. Quebec
b. Quebec (but only for French-language listings)
c. Ontario
d. Nova Scotia

c. Ontario. The legislation will also require businesses to disclose if artificial intelligence is used during a hiring process.

5In a rare show of unity, premiers of all political stripes joined together to criticise Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what decision?
a. Declining to help fund Ontario’s new infrastructure bank
b. Another terrible haircut
c. New federal funding sent directly to municipalities
d. A home heating oil exemption from the carbon price program

d. A home heating oil exemption from the carbon price program The country’s premiers unanimously called for fairness in Ottawa’s climate and affordability policies. Premiers of all political stripes criticized Mr. Trudeau’s approach at a news conference in Halifax on Monday. All but two provincial leaders also said the federal government should extend its carbon price exemption to all home heating fuels, not just heating oil.

6Two Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls joined together in a bid to take down front-runner Bonnie Crombie. Name the contenders:
a. Nate Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi
b. Steven Del Duca and Yasir Naqvi
c. Ted Hsu and Nate Erskine-Smith
d. Kathleen Wynne and Mike Harris

a. Nate Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi. The candidates released a joint statementjoint statement calling on Liberal voters to rank each other as their second choice on the ballot. Party members vote Nov. 25 and 26.

7The co-founder of the dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, is stepping down from her role as CEO. She will be replaced by the CEO of which tech company?
a. Disney (Bob Iger)
b. Tinder (Renate Nyborg)
c. Slack (Lidiane Jones)
d. Instagram (Adam Mosseri)

c. Slack. Lidiane Jones, the current CEO of Slack, will replace Ms. Herd as chief executive starting in the new year. Ms. Jones said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she wants to integrate AI into Bumble. “AI can play such a big role in accelerating people finding the right person, finding the right friends and the right community,” she said.

8This noted Canadian poet declined an invite to the White House over the Biden administration’s funding of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
a. Rupi Kaur
b. Al Purdy
c. Jovette Bernier
d. Isbell MacAllister

a. Rupi Kaur. The poet wrote in an Instagram post she would not attend a Diwali celebration in Washington. “I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

9Fast food chain McDonald’s pledged to give away free fries each time the Toronto Raptors do what this season?
a. Win a game’s first tipoff
b. Suffer an ACL injury. (Emotional support fries.)
c. Score 12 or more three-pointers in a game
d. Get a visit from Drake

c. Score 12 or more three-pointers in a game. The fast-food giant will give away free medium fries (with a $3 minimum spend) after a Raptors game with 12 or more three-pointers.

10“Don’t just build the wall. Build both walls.” This longshot, shock-and-awe Republican presidential hopeful pushed Trump’s anti-immigration rallying cry a step further, arguing for a wall on the Canada-U.S. border.
a. Vivek Ramaswamy
b. Ron DeSantis
c. Marianne Williamson
d. Actually, it was also Trump

a. Vivek Ramaswamy. The wall, Mr. Ramaswamy said, would stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. – even though the numbers show the bulk of the drug is entering the country at official border crossings along the country’s southern border.

11The 23-year-old mayor of Chapais, Que., resigned this week, citing
a. Disparaging comments about the city’s lack of nightlife
b. Burnout resulting from Quebec’s devastating fire season
c. Desire to run in Quebec’s next election provincial election
d. A TikTok showing her tossing her dog’s poop on a neighbour’s lawn

b. Burnout. Isabelle Lessard, who was acclaimed in 2021 as mayor, announced Wednesday she will be stepping down next week, suffering the effects of burnout from handling last summer’s historic wildfire season. (It must be said: In 2014, the mayor of San Marino, Calif., did, in fact, resign after a video emerged showing him throwing his dog's poop on a neighbour's lawn.)

12The hottest ticket in the country isn’t even … a ticket. Pre-sale codes for the Vancouver date of Taylor Swift’s Era Tour were sent out this week. What other Canadian city is on her massive, record-breaking, career-defining tour?
a. Toronto (those jerks)
b. Saskatoon
c. Calgary
d. Dorval Island

a. Toronto. Ms. Swift will perform six shows in Toronto in December. (For the record, Dorval Island has a population of five – but like the rest of us, they can dream!)

13This threat forced the Blue Lagoon – the highly Instagrammble geothermal spa in Iceland – to close temporarily on Thursday.
a. Earthquakes in the region could trigger a possible volcanic eruption
b. The country’s national handball team got too rowdy in the lagoon
c. Nearby Glaciers melted overnight, flooding the lagoon
d. Sheep, which outnumber people, gathered at the entrance and wouldn’t leave

d. Earthquakes in the region could trigger a possible volcanic eruption. Guests rushed to leave the spa’s hotels in the early hours of Thursday, after they were rattled awake shortly before 1 a.m. by a magnitude 4.8 quake.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game.
Good effort. You’re no Rob Carrick but you do know a thing or two about business. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another business and investing quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

