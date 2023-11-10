Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: ArriveCan, the COVID-era app for international travellers, is back in the headlines, this time as the focus for a government operations committee investigating the app’s final price tag. Still in Ottawa, premiers of all political stripes joined together – a rare sight – to dunk on a shared target (the prime minister). In another show of unity, two Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls joined together in a bid to prevent a third candidate (the frontrunner) from walking away with the race.

Meanwhile, hearts are break, break, breaking across Vancouver as attempts to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates come up short. “Now we got bad blood,” said every aggrieved Swiftie (probably) after failing to secure the goods.

Finally, a longshot Republican presidential hopeful called for a wall (not on the border you’re thinking), Bumble’s getting a new chief executive officer, and a small-town Quebec mayor is calling it quits.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.