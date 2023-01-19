2022 will be remembered as the year Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine triggered the first truly global energy crisis. Major economies scrambled to find new energy sources and raced to invest in renewable energy sources, but also to buy coal. For some, thoughts about the long-term consequences of unabated climate change faded to the background.

At The Globe and Mail, we believe it’s important to keep climate at the forefront and to continue to look at the long-term challenges and solutions needed to help mitigate climate change. More than a year ago, The Globe launched the Climate Innovators and Adaptors digital hub in partnership with Rolex. It’s a destination for world-class, visually driven journalism that highlights the people, communities and companies who are working toward climate solutions and innovations.

Some of the work has been extraordinary:

I’m happy to report that this partnership will continue through 2023, with an aim to continue to bring you the best in solutions-based journalism related to climate change. For the record: while Rolex supports the initiative financially, the company has no say in what stories The Globe covers or how we cover them.

Thank you for your continued interest and support.

Ryan MacDonald

Senior Editor – Climate, energy and environment

