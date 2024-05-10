Trial of admitted serial killer hears about search of Winnipeg landfill for remains

The trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is hearing details of the exhaustive search to find the remains of his victims.

Police Const. Brian Neumann testified officers had to be outfitted with protective suits and boots as well as full-face respirator masks in searching a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of Rebecca Contois.

He says officers looked for days and covered more than a hectare of the landfill in the summer of 2022 before they found partial remains of the woman.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings that year of four Indigenous women.

His lawyers say he admits to the killings but argue he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Neumann told court he also canvassed a separate landfill where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were believed to be taken.

He says more than 10,000 loads of waste had been deposited in the area.