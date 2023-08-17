Skip to main content
Yellowknife
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Aug. 15.Angela Gzowski/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire.

The evacuation order issued late Wednesday applies to Yellowknife, which has a population of about 20,000 people, as well as the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

What’s the difference between an evacuation alert and an evacuation order in Canada?

Trudeau, who is on vacation in Tofino, B.C., updated his itinerary Thursday to include an urgent meeting of the incident response group, a cabinet committee that typically consists of senior ministers and top officials.

Wildfire maps 2023: Tracking fires and air quality across Canada

  • Video screengrab provided Jordan Straker shows vehicles driving on the freeway as people evacuate from Yellowkife.JORDAN STRAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    1 of 18

But it’s not yet clear who else is expected to be in attendance.

An update on the discussions is expected this afternoon.

Residents of Yellowknife and neighbouring communities have been ordered to leave by noon on Friday, and reception centres for Yellowknife evacuees are set to open at noon Thursday in three Alberta communities.

Evacuees arriving safely in Alberta after fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories recount harrowing tales of driving through flame-covered highways. (Aug. 16, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles