B.C. police make arrest in deadly White Rock stabbing

British Columbia homicide investigators say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to a deadly stabbing near the White Rock pier last week.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested Monday over the killing of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi.

Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT says the investigation remains “very active,” but the update about the arrest was made in recognition of the “public’s concern for safety.”

The stabbing was the second near White Rock’s pier in about 48 hours, and the police description of the suspects in the two cases closely matched.

IHIT is asking for witnesses or anyone who was near White Rock Promenade, east of the pier, on April 23 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact investigators.

Anyone driving on Marine Drive with a dash camera at that time is also being asked to come forward.

IHIT’s statement about the arrest did not mention the earlier stabbing which left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.