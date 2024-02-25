Police on Vancouver Island say a hit-and-run crash has killed a 90-year-old woman.

A statement from Nanaimo RCMP says a passing driver called police at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday after finding the woman lying unconscious on the road.

They say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene “despite the valiant efforts of bystanders who administered emergency first aid and first responders.”

Police say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run based on evidence gathered by traffic services officers and an RCMP collision analyst.

The Mounties are appealing to the public for help in finding the driver in the fatal crash that took place along Cedar Road near Bennie Road.

They’re asking drivers who were in the area between 8 and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday to check their dash camera footage for any insight into the incident.