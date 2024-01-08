A man injured in the latest shooting in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam has died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team joined the case after police say the 21-year-old victim shot on Saturday died from his injuries.

The man’s name will not be released because police say the family has requested privacy.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a “busy area” of Westwood Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam, where the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Homicide team spokesman Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says in a statement that the shooting was targeted and police are looking into whether a string of similar incidents are linked.

Saturday’s shooting was the third in as many days in Coquitlam, although there were no deaths or injuries in the first two attacks.