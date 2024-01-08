Skip to main content
Coquitlam, b.c.
The Canadian Press

A man injured in the latest shooting in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam has died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team joined the case after police say the 21-year-old victim shot on Saturday died from his injuries.

The man’s name will not be released because police say the family has requested privacy.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a “busy area” of Westwood Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam, where the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Homicide team spokesman Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says in a statement that the shooting was targeted and police are looking into whether a string of similar incidents are linked.

Saturday’s shooting was the third in as many days in Coquitlam, although there were no deaths or injuries in the first two attacks.

Report an error

Interact with The Globe