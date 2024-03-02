Open this photo in gallery: Police secure a crime scene in Winnipeg on Nov. 26, 2023.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A woman in Winnipeg was allegedly shot in the face with an air pistol by a stranger sitting next to her at a bar.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon, adding officers met with her at the home she travelled to after the shooting.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, and police went to the bar where the shooting was alleged to have taken place.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect had fled the business before officers arrived, but he returned a short time later and was immediately arrested.

Officers recovered a CO2 air pistol and CO2 canisters, which were seized as evidence.

Police allege the man, who was seated beside the woman inside the business and did not know her, produced and discharged the firearm without provocation, resulting in a facial injury that will require multiple surgeries.

The man, who police say is from St. Theresa Point, Man., is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device or ammunition

He was detained in custody.