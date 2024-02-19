A shooting in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in what police are calling an isolated incident.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Guildford area of Surrey at about 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they arrived at the scene in the 15200 block of 101st Avenue and found a seriously injured man.

Police say officers were at the scene overnight, canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

RCMP didn’t say if suspects have been identified in the shooting, although police say initial investigations indicates it was “an isolated incident.”

Police are asking for the public in the area near where the shooting took place to check for dash cam footage, and those with information on the incident should contact police.