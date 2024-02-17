Skip to main content
Revelstoke, b.c.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

A Canadian Pacific Railway locomotive passes under a bridge in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 18, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Terry Cunha, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway, says the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Friday about 13 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Cunha says four locomotives of a train derailed after making contact with the rear of another train stopped on the tracks.

He says the two crew members were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that one person was released.

Cunha says a fire started on one of the four locomotives, and it was extinguished.

He says CPKC crews are at the site working on a cleanup and the derailment is under investigation.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe