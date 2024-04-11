Two people are dead after a reported shooting in a northern B.C. First Nation.

Mounties in the community of Tsay Keh Dene, roughly 360 kilometres north of Prince George, responded to a call late Tuesday about shots fired in a residence and injuries to multiple people.

Police say a man armed with a gun fled into a nearby home as officers arrived at the scene.

They say negotiations began just after midnight on Wednesday, and after more than five hours of efforts, the talks “deteriorated,” leading to the deployment of a “chemical irritant” into the residence.

RCMP say the man reportedly left the house with a weapon and police shot at him with a so-called “extended-range impact munition” and their firearms.

They say two people were found dead in the original home while the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating police actions in the incident.