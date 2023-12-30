Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says two children have died from complications related to influenza.

The centre is reminding people to take steps to reduce their risk of serious illness, noting the province is currently logging influenza and RSV activity similar to levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

An advisory posted online by the centre says early findings indicate the two children – who both died in the last two weeks – experienced secondary bacterial infections contributing to severe illness, which can be a complication of the flu.

It says influenza activity in children is currently at the highest levels recorded in British Columbia since the start of this respiratory illness season.

The centre says this year’s influenza vaccine appears to be well matched to the viruses circulating in the province.

It is recommending people get vaccinated, stay home if they are sick and wash their hands regularly.