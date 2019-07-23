 Skip to main content

date 2019-07-23

British Columbia Two teens thought missing now considered suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Two teens thought missing now considered suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Mike Hager and Ian Bailey
VANCOUVER
Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP.

Two teens whose burned-out vehicle was found in northern British Columbia are now considered suspects in the roadside slayings of three others in the remote region.

RCMP released two security camera snapshots from a store in the Prairies at a news conference Tuesday morning in which Vancouver Island friends Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were described as on the run and dangerous.

The pair had been declared missing over the weekend but police now say they are suspects. RCMP are appealing to the public to help them catch the two.

Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they see either of the two men, who may have changed their appearance, but to not approach them.

The RCMP have connected the teens to the killings of 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. They were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

The pair are also tied to the death of unidentified heavy-set man in his 50s with grey hair and a beard, whose body was found last Friday near their burned camper truck south of Dease Lake. Police have not identified him.

Ms. Deese and Mr. Fowler were discovered shot to death near their van early last Monday morning on the side of the highway linking northern B.C. with Yukon and Alaska.

Four days later, last Friday, the camper truck belonging to the two young men from Port Alberni was found south of Dease Lake, about a six-and-a-half hour drive from the first crime scene.

On a highway pullout near the torched truck, police found the dead man. The cause of his death has not been released.

