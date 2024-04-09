The Toronto Police Service says an officer was injured while making an arrest during an alleged car theft.

The incident happened near Yonge and Kingsdale around 10 p.m. Monday and police say it involved five male suspects attempting to steal a car.

During the interaction, police say the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, details of which are not being released at this moment.

TPS also notes that the province’s Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate.

One male suspect was arrested at the scene, while another was taken into custody following a short pursuit. Three others remain at large and there are no descriptions available for them.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.