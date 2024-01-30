Open this photo in gallery: The exterior of the Mazda CX-70, which Mazda revealed on Jan. 30.Courtesy of manufacturer

Mazda introduced its newest crossover today, the CX-70, but revealed few specifics. Without knowing more, it looks to be the same size as the three-row CX-90 that was introduced last year – it’s built on the same platform – but with just two rows of seating.

The Mazda CX-70.

We do know there will be a conventional inline-six cylinder engine and also a plug-in hybrid engine option. We know it will tow up to 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds), which is the same as the conventional CX-90. A spokesperson did confirm it will share that crossover’s drivetrain, which is a 3.3-litre inline-six that’s good for either 280 horsepower or 340 horsepower. The PHEV drivetrain is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder good for 325 horsepower.



The front seats and dash of the Mazda CX-70 PHEV.

The CX-90 PHEV has an all-electric range of 42 kilometres, so the CX-70′s range is likely to be similar, though the lack of a third row of seats will make the vehicle lighter. Similarly, the total cargo space behind the front seats will probably be a bit more than the current CX-90′s 2,101 litres, but not much. That third row is replaced by a clever hidden storage compartment below the floor of the cargo space.

There’s no doubt the CX-70 will be a popular choice for buyers, assuming it’s sold at an appropriate price. Mazda said it is the company’s first two-row mid-sized crossover, but that’s just in North America, as the CX-60 is sold in Asia and Europe. That smaller vehicle is built on the CX-50 platform, but is a little larger inside than that compact crossover.

The back seats of the Mazda CX-90 PHEV.

You can tell the difference between the CX-70 and CX-90 in a parking lot by the colours of its trim: the 70 will have an all-black grille surround and door handles and roof rack and the like, while the 90′s trim is colour-matched or chrome. That’s about it. On the inside, Mazda says the cabin space is “generous” and the cargo space is “impressive,” with a new all-black or a red leather trim, but the second row of seats looks to be in the same place in both vehicles. That’s okay – there’s plenty of room already in the second row of the CX-90.

Software will be updated for the new CX-70, with a detector that recognizes if the driver has become unresponsive and, if so, will safely stop the vehicle. This has been available for years in some premium brands and is more a polite way of preventing texting than dealing with drowsiness or a heart attack. But whatever – it’s a good idea. It also features integration with Amazon Alexa, though the display screen is still fairly small and, like other Mazdas, doesn’t look to be touch-responsive.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada’s spokesperson, told The Globe and Mail that “at this point, we are just sharing the design and high-level info. All specs, pricing and equipment details will be shared a little closer to on sale timing, which is Spring 2024.”

Mazda hasn't released how big the trunk is, but we suspect it will be close to the CX-90′s 2,101 litres.

So why all the vagueness? Pricing is often left to the last minute, to make cost decisions based on currency conversion and the competition, which in this case would be crossovers or SUVs like the Toyota Highlander, Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. But why not reveal the details of the available equipment and the size specifications, which Mazda already knows?

The front seats and dash of the Mazda CX-70.

It may be because the CX-70 shares all those details with the CX-90, but to call it a two-row CX-90 might not be good marketing. After all, the introduction of a whole new vehicle is much more exciting. That’s too bad, because the CX-90 is a well-received crossover, and the option of not having to pay for and carry around that third row of seats in the new CX-70 will appeal to many buyers.

The exterior of the Mazda CX-70 PHEV.

