Midlife often brings a transition for many people, who might be well-established in their careers but facing a divorce or their self-sufficient grown children moving out of the home. These individuals might want to downsize their homes and relocate to communities that offer stronger social cohesion and enhanced amenities for social activity. For this ranking, we’ve included data regarding the percentage of families without children, which would help midlife transitioners find communities with individuals facing a similar life stage. We also prioritized factors related to the economy and health care to reflect the enduring pursuit of career growth and a forward-looking perspective on health care.

This is one of six rankings designed to help people find the best city for them based on their stage of life. When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

We’ve collected data from 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.