 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Beyond Meat (STAR)

BYND - Nasdaq

Business quiz! Shares of Beyond Meat surged after the maker of plant-based protein: a) patented the first genetically engineered “hamburger and hot dog tree," which produces pre-formed patties and wieners; b) merged with retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to create Bed Bath & Beyond Meat; c) announced plans to open Beyond Meat’s first two manufacturing facilities in China, which “is one of the world’s largest markets for animal-based meat products, and potentially for plant-based meat,” CEO Ethan Brown said. Answer: c.

Story continues below advertisement


Lululemon Athletica (DOG)

LULU - Nasdaq

Lululemon investors have been contorting themselves into some painful positions lately. Days after Citi downgraded the yoga and athletic apparel maker on valuation concerns, Lululemon’s second-quarter earnings report added to investors' growing discomfort. Even as results topped expectations, the company projected that earnings per share will decline by 15 to 20 per cent in the third quarter as it ramps up spending on its Mirror home-fitness unit. With Lululemon’s stock dropping for six consecutive sessions, you might call it a downward dog.


Tiffany & Co. (DOG)

TIF - NYSE

The pandemic has been hard on everyone. Rich people, for example, haven’t been able to buy as many superfluous branded luxury goods. Things are so dire that France’s LVMH – whose ritzy brands include Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer – this week backed away from its US$16-billion takeover of U.S. jeweller Tiffany. LVMH said the French government asked it to delay the acquisition because of trade frictions with the U.S., but Tiffany argued in a lawsuit that LVMH is trying to renegotiate the price or to “run out the clock." With Tiffany’s stock quickly losing its sparkle, investors are heading for the exits.


Story continues below advertisement

Cogeco (DOG)

CGO - TSX

Louis Audet on Sept. 7: “As the designated representative of the Audet family, who holds controlling shares of Cogeco Inc. and, indirectly, Cogeco Communications Inc., I want to provide absolute clarity for stakeholders regarding our intentions in response to the recent unsolicited proposal to acquire Cogeco. Our shares are not for sale. And let me be clear, our refusal is not a negotiating position, it is definitive.”


Other Cogeco shareholders on Sept. 8: “Sell!”


Empire Co. (STAR)

EMP.A - TSX

Story continues below advertisement

The good news for restaurants is that coronavirus restrictions are easing. The bad news? People have started to prefer cooking at home. Shares of Empire Co. – whose banners include Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo – jumped after the grocery retailer announced a 47-per-cent surge in earnings for the quarter ended Aug. 1 as same-store sales leaped 11 per cent, excluding fuel. Investors are filling their shopping carts with Empire stock.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies