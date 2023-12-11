The global crude oil market receives close attention from both investors looking for profits and the climate conscious looking to gauge the progress of decarbonization. Over the weekend, RBC Capital Markets energy strategist Michael Tran informed both parties with an oil outlook for 2024 that covered the major themes for the year.

Mr. Tran expects a supply-driven market next year - with production eclipsing demand in importance - and that is theme number one. Saudi Arabia will limit output but four countries - Canada, the U.S., Brazil and Guyana – are forecast to increase total liquids production (which includes natural gas liquids, or NGLs) by a combined 1.9 million barrels per day between July 2023 and December 2024.

He then ranks the overall supply and demand balance of the global oil market as the next key theme. If OPEC+ nations are compliant with announced production cuts, RBC expects a 700,000 barrel per day draw on global inventories for the first half of the year. But, only 140,000 per day on average for the full year is forecast because of rising global production outside of OPEC.

The physical supply of crude in 2024 that actually gets delivered is theme number three. Announced production cuts may not actually happen and fears of non-compliance are likely to cause commodity price volatility.

The strategy team also forecast that, without an overriding bullish or bearish case, asset managers will be short-term focused, looking to take advantage of small movements in the sector’s stocks or the commodity prices. This volatility-enhancing trend, number four in the report, includes the already aggressive, algorithm-driven commodity trading advisor funds (CTAs).

Trend five is the expectation of major refining capacity, the most in four decades, coming on stream in the next 12-18 months. The two biggest refineries are the Dangote facility in Nigeria and Dos Bocas in Mexico.

The sixth big trend is the competing effects of China and India on global demand. Auto sales in India have hit new all-time highs in each of the past three months of available data and the gasoline demand outlook is “resoundingly bright,” according to Mr. Tran. In China, on the other hand, electric vehicle sales have hit 40 per cent of the total and “the bears on peak Chinese gasoline demand are circling.”

RBC expects West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to average US$79 and $US82.50 per barrel, respectively, for the year. Major domestic energy stocks rated “outperform” by RBC Capital Markets analyst Greg Pardy are Baytex Energy Corp., Cenovus Energy Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Enerplus Corp. and Canadian Natural Resources.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Blackberry Ltd. (BB-T) The Contra Guys have a long history with this company, buying and selling numerous times since 2013. Overall, it has proven to be very profitable. They provide their latest thoughts on the investment case following the company’s announcement Monday of a new CEO and plans for two separate business lines.

The Rundown

How to profit from the new bond bull market

It certainly feels as though we are seeing the beginning of a new bond bull after the roughest two years since the 1980s-early 1990s. The FTSE Canadian bond indexes were flashing green across the board in November, posting the most impressive gains we’ve seen since the Bank of Canada began its tightening cycle back in early 2022. Gordon Pape has a suggestion for a bond ETF to buy to maximize investment returns.

Central banks, markets are now operating in opposite realities

Remember the “everything rally”? It was a big thing in 2021, as investors clamoured for the absurd returns to be made in any assets they could get their hands on, whether they were stocks, bonds, commodities, or NFTs of bored apes. Well, it’s back. The last month has seen the same kind of all-encompassing buoyancy overtake financial markets across virtually all geographies, asset classes, styles and sectors. Sensing victory in the fight against inflation, traders have electrified financial markets with the growing belief that big cuts to interest rates are coming soon. The problem with this market-wide prophecy, as Tim Shufelt reports, is that it could be self-defeating.

What to put into your FHSA - and why you should do it pronto

People buying a home in the next few years should absolutely open an first home savings account (FHSA) before the year is out. But where to do it, and what investments are suitable? Rob Carrick has some thoughts.

Office REITs are rallying. But high vacancies are still a threat

Investors are pouncing on beaten-up office real estate investment trusts as though it’s 2019 again, when dividend yields were low and working from home meant you were feeling sick. But the rebound is ignoring a lingering risk: Vacancies remain high. David Berman looks at the sector.

Momentum investing: How dead is it?

Momentum investing is having an Edgar Allan Poe moment. It has been declared dead – or at least mostly dead – and buried. But a revival befitting a macabre tale is almost inevitable, says Norman Rothery in this analysis.

A last-minute tip sheet for tax-loss selling

With the end of the year fast approaching, John Heinzl offers up a crash course in tax-loss selling, which is one of the easiest strategies for trimming your tax bill. He also discusses some tips that will help you avoid seller’s remorse if the losers you ditch later rise in price.

Five ways to measure the yield from your dividend, equity and bond ETFs

Yield measures the income an investment produces, often in the form of bond interest and dividends, over a period of time. But as with so much in investing, there are nuances, angles and subtleties to understanding ETF yields. Rob Carrick looks at five different ways of looking at yield, with an eye on finding the one most relevant to your needs.

Outlook 2024

Oppenheimer Asset Management sets bullish S&P 500 target for 2024

Citi strategists upbeat on U.S. stocks in 2024, fueled by earnings

Crypto market eyes interest rates and expected bitcoin ETFs in 2024

Others (for subscribers)

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Ted Dixon: Ryan Beedie buys as Artemis Gold trades under $6

Hedge funds have lowest exposure to financials since March 2020: Goldman

Globe Advisor

Brooke Thackray: Small caps are down but not out – here’s why they’re set to outperform

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis.

What’s up in the days ahead

Are gambling stocks worth the gamble? Tom Czitron will have some insight.

Year-end rally in U.S. stocks faces twin tests as Fed, inflation data loom

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff