On Oct. 24, Artemis Gold Inc. ARTG-X provided an update on construction progress at its Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia. According to the company, the project is on track for its first gold pour in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, the stock is up about 25 per cent since we last featured it here in the last weekend of July, and insiders have continued to buy. Most recently, director Ryan Beedie bought 80,000 common shares at $5.89 on Nov. 27. He now holds just over 56 million shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.