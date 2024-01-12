Fiera Capital Corp. FSZ-T has been developing a new global distribution model for its business. On Jan. 9, it announced a key component appointing former Jarislowsky Fraser executive Maxime Menard as President and CEO of Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. As the build-out unfolded, insiders bought in the public market. On Nov. 30, Director Guy Masson bought 10,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at $4.88. In September, Global CFO Lucas Pontillo bought 10,000 shares at $5.70 and Senior Officer Gabriel Castiglio bought 10,000 shares at $5.58.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.