Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following stock has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC-T)

On Jan. 8, lead director John Beardsworth bought 65,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.6266, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 116,053 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled more than $235,000, not including trading fees.

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

On Jan. 2-3, executive chairman Murray Edwards sold a total of 470,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $88.32, reducing his position in this particular account to 21,538,038 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $41-million, excluding trading fees.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, or $4 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.6 per cent.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On Jan. 5, president and group head – strategy, investments, reinsurance and corporate development Arshil Jamal exercised his options, receiving 56,500 shares at a cost per share of $31.136, and sold 56,500 shares at a price per share of $43.75, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $712,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On Jan. 3, group head of personal and commercial banking Neil McLaughlin exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $74.392, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $133.4672, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $295,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

