Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday signalling record gains again at the opening bell while world markets put in a mostly flat session with rate-cut expectations still lifting sentiment. On Bay Street futures were slightly weaker despite gains in crude and gold prices.
Comments on Wednesday and Thursday from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell fuelled expectations that the powerful central bank would cut rates at its meeting later this month. However, a hotter reading on U.S. core inflation threw cold water on some predictions that a half-point reduction could still be in the offing. The Dow closed above 27,000 for the first time on Thursday while the S&P 500 touched another high as investors welcomed the prospect of lower rates.
"We’re trading in the green again on Friday, with U.S. futures pointing to fresh record highs on Wall Street after a satisfying testimony from Jerome Powell earlier in the week, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said.
“Powell testified on the semi-annual monetary policy report and Wednesday and Thursday and, safe to say, he passed with flying colors as far as investors are concerned. His downbeat tone when reflecting on the economic outlook and inflation combined with his complete lack of desire to correct market expectations, despite a cut being 100 per cent priced in this month, gave investors exactly what they wanted."
In corporate news, U.S.-traded shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. were down more than 12 per cent in premaket trading after the Canadian cannabis company said it has implemented a “voluntary hold on sale and shipment of all cannabis products" while Health Canada investigates its manufacturing facilities. CannTrust has also formed a special committee to investigate after Health Canada launched a probe into illegal growing activities that saw the company cultivate marijuana in uncultivated rooms.
Elsewhere, investors got results from Montreal restaurant company MTY Food Group Inc. The company reported earnings per share of 76 cents. Quarterly revenue rose 12 per cent to $832.2-million. Same-store sales were up 0.6 per cent. Canadian same-store sales advanced 1.4 per cent.
Overseas, European markets ticked higher in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent with resource stocks among the best performers after new trade figures from China suggested exports fell less than expected in June. The report said exports were down 1.3 per cent. The markets had been expecting a decline of about 2 per cent. Imports fell by 7.3 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.58 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.03 per cent.
In Asia, markets closed out the week higher. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.14 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices looked set for a weekly gain as producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut production amid an intensifying tropical story in the region and tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program continued to underpin prices. However, a report from the International Energy Agency released Friday put a ceiling on the day’s advance. That report forecast a global oil surplus.
So far this week, Brent prices have risen more than 4 per cent while West Texas Intermediate has gained more than 5 per cent. Both benchmarks posted losses the previous week.
Both were positive early Friday. The range on Brent is US$66.72 to US$67.29. The range on WTI is US$60.29 to US$60.74.
“Oil is trading higher again on Friday, with WTI on course to close the week out above $60 a barrel which could technically be quite a bullish signal,” Mr. Erlam said.
“Another large inventory drawdown this week has propelled WTI back above $60, before finding some resistance around US$61, which has been a notable level this year. If it can break above here then it would be a very bullish signal, with the next notable level being around US$63.50-US$64.”
In other commodities, a weaker U.S. dollar helped bolster gold prices and put bullion on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,406.80 per ounce. Gold has risen about 0.5 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,407.60 an ounce.
“We have (China’s) trade data out this morning which disappointed mainly on the import side, suggesting the Chinese economy is still struggling,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, told Reuters.
“This provided fuel to the growth worries, so that’s why gold as a safe haven is benefiting.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher and continued to trade around its best levels in eight months buoyed by rising crude prices and a weaker showing by its U.S. counterpart on global markets.
The loonie was trading in a day range so far of 76.47 US cents to 76.82 US cents. The dollar has been bolstered this week by diverging policy positions by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is now expected to cut U.S. rates later this month. This week, the Bank of Canada held rates steady and gave no indication that easier monetary policy was in the immediate future.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar slipped for the third day on the week’s central bank news. Against a basket of other currencies, the dollar fell 0.1 per cent to 96.94 and was on track for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks.
“USD has drifted lower overnight, but remains off the post-FOMC lows against most currencies,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“The commodity currencies are the main exception with another rally in risk pushing AUD (Australian dollar), NZD (New Zeland dollar) and CAD (Canadian dollar) higher. A deluge of Fed-speak late yesterday has not really moved the needle on US rate expectations.”
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher with the yield on the 10-year note up at 2.131 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.657 per cent.
More company news:
Luxury car maker Daimler cut its profit forecast for the fourth time in 13 months on Friday, as it set aside more money to cover a regulatory crackdown on diesel emissions and vehicle recalls related to Takata airbags. The German maker of Mercedes-Benz cars said it would make a second-quarter operating loss and that 2019 results would be “significantly” lower than last year, compared with its previous forecast for a broadly unchanged performance. It also blamed lower-than-predicted growth in automotive markets, as well as slower product ramp-ups that have affected availability this year.
WPP is selling a 60-per-cent stake in Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, valuing the data analytics business at about $4 billion and giving the British owner of agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson funds to cut debt and rebuild. WPP is restructuring following several profit warnings and the abrupt departure of its founder and former chief executive Martin Sorrell over alleged misconduct, which he denies.
Campbell Soup Co said it would sell its Danish unit Kelsen Group to an affiliate of Nutella maker Ferrero SpA for US$300-million. Belgian holding company CTH Invest, a Ferrero affiliate, said it would take over Kelsen’s two production facilities in Denmark and add fine biscuits assortments to its portfolio with the deal.
Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Thursday it would buy the skin care unit of France’s Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques for US$1.69-billion, as the consumer goods company bolsters its personal care business.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for June. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from May and 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
