Equities
Wall Street futures pulled back early Tuesday after a solid start to the month for both the Dow and S&P 500. Major European markets were treading water in morning trading. TSX futures gained as crude prices advanced.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all modestly lower ahead of the North American open. On Monday, the Dow finished the first trading day of the month up 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.27 per cent. The Nasdaq closed down 0.48 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.55 per cent helped by gains in materials stocks.
“The common denominator in the Nasdaq’s fall and the S&P500′s rise was the revived inflation worries among investors,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
“Even though the Federal Reserve insists that its ultra-supportive monetary policy is just what the US economy needs right now, the macroeconomic indicators should soon put the Fed in a difficult position. We can now see the storm approaching.”
On Tuesday, earnings continue to dominate what has been a strong reporting season so far. Ms. Ozkardeskaya notes that, of the S&P 500 companies that have released results so far, 90 per cent have beat analysts’ estimates.
In this country, Suncor Energy reported a first-quarter profit following a loss in the prior quarter, bolstered by recovering crude prices.
Suncor posted net earnings of $821-million, or 54 cents per share, for the period, compared with a loss of $168-million, or 11 cent per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The results were released after the close of trading on Monday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.04 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.48 per cent, lifted by commodity and travel stocks. Germany’s DAX fell 0.59 per cent. France’s CAC gained 0.17 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.70 per cent. Markets in Japan and China were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices gained with optimism over easing COVID-19 restrictions in parts of the U.S. and Europe offsetting continued concerns over rising cases in India.
The day range on Brent is US$67.37 to US$68.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.29 to US$65.25.
“Oil markets ignored the U.S. ISM data, preferring to concentrate on the reopening announcements from around New York and boosted by the fall of the US dollar,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
“Oil may also have been encouraged by signals from the U.S. government that a U.S./Iran deal was no nearer than previously.”
In the U.S., officials announced that most capacity restrictions in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were set to ease while the European Union also looked to open travel for more foreign visitors who have been vaccinated.
Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with investors watching for more signs of rising demand. The American Petroleum Institute releases its report Tuesday afternoon followed by more official U.S. government numbers on Wednesday morning.
Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that U.S. crude inventories fell 2.2 million barrels in the week to April 30 after rising the two previous weeks.
In other commodities, gold prices fell from two-month highs.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,786.10 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at US$1,797.75 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,785.50.
“Given gold’s direct correlation to the direction of U.S. 10-year yields and the U.S. dollar, demonstrated in spades overnight, further gains are entirely reliant on weakness in the other two,” Mr. Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going as its U.S. counterpart extended gains against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 81.16 US cents to 81.46 US cents.
Ahead of the opening bell, investors will get March international trade figures from Statistics Canada.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are expecting the trade balance to decline to about $500-million from $1-billion in February.
“The forecast decline is on the back of a larger expected bounce-back in imports (~2% increase penciled in) vs. exports (~1%), which should more than offset what is expected to be a further improvement in terms of trade, as oil prices continued to strengthen in March,” Mr. Cole said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, rose 0.4 per cent to 91.34, just short of a near two-week high.
The greenback advanced 0.3 per cent against the yen, euro and pound in trade thinned by holidays in China and Japan, according to figures from Reuters.
More company news
Industrial materials maker DuPont raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts and breezed past first-quarter expectations on Tuesday, boosted by demand from chip companies as well as a recovery in automobile markets. DuPont said it expects net sales between US$15.70-billion and US$15.90-billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of US$3.60 to US$3.75 for the year ended December 2021.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for March.
830 a.m. (ET) Canada building permits for March.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit.
10 a.m. (ET) U.S. factory orders for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press