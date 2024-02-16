Monday February 19

China’s current account balance

Japan machine tool orders

U.S. and Canadian markets closed.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for January. Estimate are month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for December.

Tuesday February 20

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for January. The Street is expecting a rise of 0.4 per cent from December and up 3.3 per cent year-over-year

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for January. Consensus is a month-over-month decline of 0.3 per cent.

Earnings include: B2Gold Corp.; Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund; GFL Environmental Holdings Inc.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; IA Financial Corp. Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Walmart Inc.

Wednesday February 21

Japan trade deficit and machine tool orders

Euro zone consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for January. Estimate is a decline of 0.1 per cent from December and down 0.7 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) Minutes from U.S. Fed’s Jan. 30-31 meeting are released.

Earnings include: Alamos Gold Inc.; Bausch + Lomb Corp.; CCL Industries Inc.; Crombie REIT; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Northland Power Inc.; Nutrien Ltd.; Nvidia Corp.; SSR Mining Inc.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Stelco Holdings Inc.; Storage Vault Canada Inc.; Superior Plus Corp.; Whitecap Resources Inc.

Thursday February 22

Japan and Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for December. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 17. Estimate is 218,000, up 6,000 from the previous week.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for January. The Street is projecting an annualized rate rise of 5.0 per cent.

Also: B.C. budget

Earnings include: Altus Group Inc.; Boardwalk REIT; Canadian Apartment Properties REIT; Capstone Mining Corp.; Cascades Inc.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; Exchange Income Corp.; Intuit Inc.; Loblaw Companies Inc.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Newmont Goldcorp Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Primo Water Corp.; Quebecor Inc.; Teck Resources Ltd.

Friday February 23

Germany GDP

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for December.

Earnings include: Centerra Gold Inc.; CI Financial Corp.; Docebo Inc.; Onex Corp.; TransAlta Corp.