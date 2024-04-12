Monday April 15

Japan core machine orders

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for February. The Street is projecting month-over-month increases of 0.7 per cent and 1.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for February. Estimate is a rise of 0.8 per cent from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for February. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 20.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for March. The Street is projecting a rise of 0.4 per cent from February (or up 0.5 per cent excluding automobiles).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for February. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.4 per cent.

Earnings include: Charles Schwab Corp.; M&T Bank Corp.

--

Tuesday April 16

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment

Euro zone trade surplus

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for March. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 3.3 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for March. The Street expects an increase of 0.7 per cent from February and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for March. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 2.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for March. Consensus is a decline of 0.3 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from February with capacity utilization gaining 0.2 per cent to 78.5 per cent.

(1:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speak on the economy at the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings.

Also: Canadian federal budget is released.

Earnings include: Bank of America Corp.; Bank of NY Mellon; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Morgan Stanley; PNC Financial Services Group Inc.; United Airlines Holdings Inc.; UnitedHealth Group Inc.

--

Wednesday April 17

Japan trade balance

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for February.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. beige book is released.

Also: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Washington through Thursday.

Earnings include: Abbott Laboratories; CSX Corp.; Discover Financial Services; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Prologis Inc.; Progressive Corp.; U.S. Bancorp

--

Thursday April 18

Japan machine tool orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 13. Estimate is 215,000, up 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for March. Consensus is an annualized rate drop of 6.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for March. The Street expects a decline of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

Earnings include: American Airlines Group Inc.; Blackstone Inc.; Netflix Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

--

Friday April 19

Japan CPI

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for February.

Earnings include: American Express Co.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Schlumberger NV