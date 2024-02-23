Skip to main content

Monday February 28

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate rise of 2.4 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity survey for February.

Earnings include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Cargojet Inc.; Emera Inc.; Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Workday Inc.

--

Tuesday February 27

Japan CPI

Euro zone private sector credit

Germany consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Capital Expenditures Survey for 2024.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable orders for January. Consensus is a decline of 4.8 per cent from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core orders for January. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for December. The Street is estimating a rise of 0.2 per cent from November and up 6.1 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from November and 6.9 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index. Consensus is a reading of 114.8, which is flat from January.

Earnings include: Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Dell Technologies Inc.; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Ovintiv Inc.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Topaz Energy Corp.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.

--

Wednesday February 28

Euro zone economic confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q4. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.2 per cent with the GDP deflator up 1.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for January.

Also: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Sao Paulo, Brazil (through Thursday)

Earnings include: Capital Power Corp.; EQB Inc.; George Weston Ltd.; Granite REIT; Green Thumb Industries Inc.; Kinaxis Inc.; National Bank of Canada; Royal Bank of Canada; Salesforce Inc.; Spin Master Corp.; Stantec Inc.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; TJX Companies Inc.; Winpak Ltd.; WSP Global Inc.

--

Thursday February 29

Japan retail sales and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian real GDP for Q4. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate rise of 1.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for December. Consensus is a month-over-month increase of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 24. Estimate is 211,000, up 10,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for January. The Street expects increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, from December..

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for January. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from December and 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January.

Also: Alberta and Nova Scotia budgets are released

Earnings include: Atco Ltd.; Athabasca Oil Corp.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; InterRent REIT; Laurentian Bank of Canada; MEG Energy Corp.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; Parex Resources Ltd.; Stella-Jones Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank

--

Friday March 1

Japan and China manufacturing PMI

Euro zone CPI and jobless rate

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for January. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for February.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for February; U.S. Fed monetary policy report is expected

Earnings include: Boralex Inc.; Canadian Western Bank; NextGen Energy Ltd.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

