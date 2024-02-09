Haivision Systems Inc. HAI-T provides real-time video networking and collaboration solutions to customers in the broadcast, enterprise, government, and defence industries. The stock has risen over 30 per cent over the past month, setting a 52-week high of $5.11 on Jan. 23 along the way. CEO Miroslav Wicha was buying as the stock was rallying. From Jan. 18-30, Mr. Wicha bought a total of 32,599 common shares in the public market at an average price of $4.64. He now holds just over 3.88 million shares of the company.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.