Ted Dixon
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail
Haivision Systems Inc. HAI-T provides real-time video networking and collaboration solutions to customers in the broadcast, enterprise, government, and defence industries. The stock has risen over 30 per cent over the past month, setting a 52-week high of $5.11 on Jan. 23 along the way. CEO Miroslav Wicha was buying as the stock was rallying. From Jan. 18-30, Mr. Wicha bought a total of 32,599 common shares in the public market at an average price of $4.64. He now holds just over 3.88 million shares of the company.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 09/02/24 3:00pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
HAI-T
Haivision Systems Inc
-0.82%4.85

