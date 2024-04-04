Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On April 1, chair of the board Douglas Ammerman invested over $113,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,010 shares at a price per share of $112.6375, after which this particular account held 34,737 shares.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF-T)

On March 26, vice-president, legal and corporate secretary John Cooney sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $22.6399 with 68,043 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $226,000, not including commission charges.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On April 1, group head – RBC Wealth Management & Insurance Doug Guzman exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $90.23, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $136.0332, after which this specific account held 25 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $2.2-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On March 25, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $29.9222, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $217.2274, leaving 4,257,891 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled more than $5.6 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.