Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T)

On April 2, chair of the board Craig Hansen invested over $158,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.1726, increasing this particular account’s position to 290,200 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On April 1, senior vice-president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary Sean Quinn exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.70, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $63.25, after which this specific account held 136,100 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $2.4-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

The stock is currently trading just below its record close reached in the first quarter.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)

On March 25, director Russ Hallbauer divested 199,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.82, reducing the holdings in this specific account to 1,988,048 shares. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $562,000, excluding trading fees.

Previous we reported that between March 12-15, Mr. Hallbauer sold a total of 416,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.41. Proceeds from these sales exceeded $1 million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Hallbauer is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)

On March 26, president and chief executive officer Peter Brereton exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.29, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $37.50. Net proceeds exceeded $2.3 million, not including any associated transaction fees.

On March 26, executive chairman of the board Dave Brereton exercised his options, receiving 75,405 shares at a cost per share of $14.29, and sold 75,405 shares at a price per share of $37.50, leaving 832,072 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled more than $1.7 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

