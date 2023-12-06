Today’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision may have been widely interpreted as a “hawkish hold” - but markets are seeing it more as a “no-news-here” hold.

Bond and forex markets barely reacted to the 10 am ET decision. Meanwhile, Interest rate swap markets, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, continue to suggest the interest rate hiking cycle is definitely over, with a greater than 50 per cent chance of the first interest rate cut to arrive in March. A full percentage point cut in interest rates is priced into the market by next October, according to Refinitiv data.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 1015 am. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jan-24 4.9749 10 90 0 6-Mar-24 4.8434 57.4 42.6 0 10-Apr-24 4.6935 82.9 17.1 0 5-Jun-24 4.4593 98.9 1.1 0 24-Jul-24 4.3182 99.5 0.5 0 4-Sep-24 4.145 99.9 0.1 0 23-Oct-24 4.0073 99.9 0.1 0 11-Dec-24 3.8893 100 0 0

And here’s how the swaps pricing looked at 4pm on Tuesday, ahead of the BoC decision:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Dec-23 4.9641 14.4 85.6 0 24-Jan-24 4.9296 26.2 73.8 0 6-Mar-24 4.811 61.2 38.8 0 10-Apr-24 4.6615 84.4 15.6 0 5-Jun-24 4.4656 96.6 3.4 0 24-Jul-24 4.3344 98.4 1.6 0 4-Sep-24 4.092 100 0 0 23-Oct-24 4.0158 100 0 0 11-Dec-24 3.9155 100 0 0 Source: Refinitiv

Here’s how economists are reacting to today’s Bank of Canada decision:

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets

Canadian central bankers covered all the bases today. In holding the policy rate steady at 5.00% for the third consecutive time, Bank of Canada officials acknowledged that higher interest rates are “clearly” restraining household spending and that the economy is no longer overheated. That said, policymakers reiterated that, if inflation doesn’t continue to move towards their 2% target, they are prepared to unleash more rate-hiking pain on the economy.

Central bankers didn’t seem to take much solace in the fact that the average of the three-month annualized rates of their preferred core inflation measures fell below 3% in November. The statement curiously retained language suggesting that core inflation remains stuck in the 3.5-4.0% range. Officials are probably just hesitant to prematurely declare victory in their battle with inflation.

The Bank of Canada will release a fresh set of forecasts in January that could include a slightly quicker return to the 2% inflation target. As a result, it likely won’t be until then that the central bank’s communications take a more dovish turn. Market reaction to today’s release has been limited given that the decision to maintain the policy rate at 5.00% was largely expected and the language in the statement was broadly neutral.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The policy statement from the Bank of Canada was a bit more hawkish than we expected, with the Bank reiterating that it is still concerned about the outlook for inflation and “remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed”. Nonetheless, if the economy continues to weaken as we expect, then it won’t be long until the Bank pivots to interest rate cuts.

The Bank’s decision to leave the policy rate at 5.0% was widely expected. The decision to leave the tightening bias in the statement may have been an attempt to push back against the shift in market interest rate expectations since the last meeting, with markets now viewing March as the most likely start of the loosening cycle. While the statement noted that “financial conditions have eased”, the rest of the statement acknowledged that tight policy is having the desired effects. “Higher interest rates are clearly restraining spending”, “the labour market continues to ease”, and reduced inflationary pressures are clear in “a broadening range of goods and services prices”.

The Bank’s main concerns are that wage growth remains in the 4% to 5% range and strong immigration is still putting upward pressure on rent inflation. With the private sector job vacancy rate now lower than the peak before the pandemic, wage growth should slow sharply soon, and there are signs from the visa application data that immigration has also peaked. Against the backdrop of the weakening economy and falling inflation, the Bank needs to start cutting the policy rate soon to prevent the real stance of policy becoming even more restrictive. We agree with market pricing that the first cut could come as soon as March.

Jules Boudreau, senior economist at Mackenzie Investments

The statement accompanying the Bank’s decision to keep rates unchanged at 5% strikes an unambiguously gloomy tone. The Bank sees growth slowing both in Canada and abroad. Even then, the Bank is still too cheerful about Canada’s economic prospects and too fearful of a rebound in inflation. Excess demand has evaporated, the labour market is deteriorating quickly, and it’s only a matter of time before inflation converges to 2%.

The narrative in Canada has shifted from “will we have a recession?”, to “has the recession already started?”. Even if no economic indicator has cratered, data has clearly softened across the board. A “Sahm Rule” for Canada, which uses changes in the unemployment rate to date recessions, is flashing red. With the unemployment rate rising from 5.7% to 5.8% in November, we’ve blown past the classic 0.5% U.S. Sahm rule threshold, and we’re basically at the higher 0.7% threshold, more appropriate for Canada. While we think the Bank should start cutting as soon as January, it won’t, since its lagging core inflation measures will probably still be too high to justify a cut. April is the most probable meeting for an initial cut. We see close to zero chance of additional hikes in 2024.

Some analysts were expecting the Bank to drop the recurring phrase saying that the Bank “remains prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed” from its statement. Although we’re as negative on the cyclical prospects of the Canadian economy as anyone, it’s clear that the Governing Council won’t risk removing that statement before it is ready to begin cutting. At the start of 2023, markets, consumers, and businesses saw the Bank’s tame rhetoric around rates as an indication that it was done hiking. This caused financial conditions to ease and provoked a rebound in growth, inflation, and the housing market. The Bank had to reverse its pause in June. It won’t risk such an outcome this time and will probably keep the screws too tight on the Canadian economy as a consequence.

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD Economics

A hold today was the only option for the BoC. Given the economic backdrop, the BoC has likely gained greater confidence that its policy stance is sufficiently restrictive. There has been obvious weakness emanating from the housing market for a while now, but more recently, consumer spending has slowed alongside a further cooling in the labour market. But with inflation still above 3%, we get why the BoC isn’t ready to declare victory. Instead, the BoC seems like it is preparing to sit on the sidelines for the next couple of months while maintaining its cautious rhetoric.

Markets don’t think the BoC will be able to get too comfortable. The next move is clearly a cut, with odds pointing to the first move in April. We agree. The next few months are going to be challenging given our expectation that the unemployment rate will continue to rise, which will hit consumer spending and bring inflation down along with it. No wonder the Canada 2- and 10-year yields have fallen approximately 90 basis points over the last two months.

Taylor Schleich and Warren Lovely, economists with National Bank Financial

The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold steady surprised exactly no one as much of the important economic and inflation data released over the past six weeks softened, in some cases materially. We were more interested in seeing the updated Bank’s guidance and if they’d explicitly or implicitly validate increasingly aggressive early 2024 rate cut expectations. Ultimately, the Bank maintained a de facto hiking bias by promising to deliver further hikes if needed. Admittedly, the statement also concedes that the economy is “no longer in excess demand”, which clearly waters down the nature of this threat.

It’s clear to us that the Bank won’t have to hike further (and they probably don’t think they’ll have to either) but they are also clearly not comfortable ushering in bets on earlier and more aggressive easing with inflation pressures not fully under control. There’s a full seven weeks between now and the January decision, so Governing Council will be able to collect more data to further assess how its restrictive policy setting is impacting the economy and inflation. Marginal data will include two CPI reports, a jobs report, October GDP (and November’s flash estimate) and importantly, the winter Business Outlook Survey. If these data come in line with our expectations, the impetus for maintaining a hiking bias will be even further reduced. We could therefore see policymakers make a more material shift in tone, potentially replacing its go-to “we are prepared to hike further” line with something more neutral. Perhaps then it will also be time to start discussing potentially, maybe, at some point in the future lowering rates. In our view, the time for easing isn’t all that far off, even if we’re somewhat skeptical of OIS markets increasingly leaning towards March. We see the first cut being delivered in the second quarter of the year (as soon as April), but we stress that would probably need to be driven by a further deterioration in economic activity and labour market health. Underlying inflation pressures will also have to be printing consistently below 3%.

In the meantime, including in a Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speech tomorrow (remarks published at 12:35 PM ET), expect policymakers to keep talking tough. We’ll likely hear them stress that the job is not yet done and it’s still too early to be talking about rate cuts, even if there are more signs that monetary policy is working. With longer-term rates having adjusted lower so quickly over the past month and change, there may be limited further downside in the near-term. We expect rates to move sideways into next year but they could take another leg lower in 2024 when rate cuts come into focus and the Bank ultimately cuts faster and by more than markets and many forecasters currently foresee.

The Bank’s next decision will take place on January 24th. The Summary of Deliberations for today’s decision will be released on December 20th at 1:30 PM ET.

Avery Shenfeld, managing director and chief economist, CIBC Capital Markets

The Bank of Canada toasted some small victories against inflation in announcing its easy decision to keep rates on hold today, while not yet breaking out the champaign. It wasn’t yet willing to drop its warning that it could raise rates again if needed, which would definitively mark a turning point. But it deemed that the economy “is no longer in excess demand”, a change from the prior statement which had it “approaching balance”. The labour market is no longer described as “tight”, but was still generating wage increases in the 4-5% range, a result that the Bank sees as too hot for its liking. On inflation itself, the Bank cited the drop in the CPI to 3.1%, and the “broadening” of the cooling trend in inflation, both positives, but it remains concerned about shelter inflation’s escalation and the fact that its preferred core measures have been in the 3 ½% to 4% range (most recently at the lower end of that). We weren’t expecting a definitive declaration of victory at this point, and without a new Monetary Policy Report and forecast due today, the Bank was highly unlikely to drop its warning that a further rate hike could still be possible. But current trends are clearly leaning away from that, and the Bank’s nod to broader progress against inflation and the fact that the economy is no longer clearly overheated suggest that the central bank isn’t at this point really giving much thought to additional tightening. That’s not going to move markets which had already reached the same conclusion.

