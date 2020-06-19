Insiders bet on Interfor

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing policy-maker response may have created a turning point for building materials and lumber stocks. For example, U.S. retail sales numbers released Tuesday showed a big jump in building materials sales. We are also seeing some insider buying at Intefor Corp. (Friday’s close $10.39) to support a positive view. From March 24 to June 15, four insiders bought a total of 36,200 common shares at an average price of $6.44. The bulk of the buying was from president, director and chief executive Ian Fillinger who bought 23,200 common shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
