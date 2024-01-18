Skip to main content
We last featured marine technology firm Kraken Robotics Inc. PNG-X here about a year ago. The stock went underwater after we reported on it, but it has since resurfaced, helped by third-quarter net income of $2.3-million versus a loss of a year earlier. Last fall, CEO Greg Reid sounded up beat saying, “we are confident that our momentum will continue in 2024 as our sonar and subsea power business are seeing strong growth opportunities.” On Jan. 8, he was buying, picking up 100,000 common shares at 65 cents.

