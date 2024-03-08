WonderFi Technologies WNDR-T is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two regulated Canadian crypto platforms. WonderFi boasts of having TV personality Kevin O’Leary as an investor. Mr. O’Leary is not listed as an insider, but his Dragon’s Den successor Michael Wekerle is a director of WonderFi. Mr. Wekerle bought 622,000 shares in the public market from Jan. 17 to Feb. 5, at an average price of $0.22. In addition, between Feb. 27-28, director G. Scott Paterson bought 656,000 shares at an average price of $0.28.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.