Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Friday with a fresh reading on U.S. inflation due before the start of trading. Major European markets were mostly higher. TSX futures were lower.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red in the early premarket period. On Thursday, all three managed a positive finish with the S&P 500 rising 0.53 per cent and the Dow gaining 0.64 per cent. The Nasdaq added 0.18 per cent. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.36 per cent.

“Today, all eyes are on the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation: core PCE – expected to have retreated to 3 per cent in December,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “A number in line with expectations, or ideally softer than expected could further boost risk appetite.”

The report is due at 8:30 a.m.

On the corporate side, shares of Intel were down more than 11 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast first-quarter revenue below market expectations amid uncertain demand for chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets. The chipmaker expects adjusted first-quarter revenue in the range of US$12.2-billion-US$13.2 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$14.50-billion, according to LSEG data. Intel forecast first-quarter profit of 13 US cents a share, excluding one-time items. Analysts expected 33 US cents a share, Reuters reported.

In Canada, The Globe’s Tim Kiladze reports a debt refinancing designed to provide BlackBerry Ltd. with some financial flexibility ultimately sent the company’s shares tumbling to their lowest level in 21 years, complicating the new chief executive’s plans to win back investors.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.77 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 10 rose 1.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat while France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.82 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.34 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.6 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were modestly lower but still on track for a second weekly advance in the wake of a better than expected reading on U.S. GDP and continued optimism over stimulus efforts aimed at underpinning China’s economy.

The day range on Brent was US$81.81 to US$82.46 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.57 to US$77.30. Both benchmarks were up more than 4 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session.

New figures released this week showed the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3. per cent in the fourth quarter of the year, far better than the 2-per-cent economists had been forecasting. At the same time, China’s central bank has announced cuts to reserves aimed at supporting economic growth.

“This week’s price action is significant, potentially signalling that the oil price bottom is either within sight or imminent,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Suppose this perception gains momentum, especially in anticipation of Fed rate cuts amid easing inflation even with above-trend growth. In that case, more investors may re-enter the futures market, further supporting oil prices.”

In other commodities, gold prices were headed for a second weekly decline.

Spot gold was flat at US$2,020.20 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$2,020.20. Both are down more than 0.4 per cent so far this week, according to figures from Reuters.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher in early trading while its U.S. counterpart was relatively steady against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.13 US cents to 74.33 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has lost about 1.6 per cent against the greenback for the year to date.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12 per cent at 103.45.

The euro was up 0.06 per cent at US$1.0855. Britain’s pound rose 0.12 per cent to US$1.2724.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.11 per cent.

Economic news

830 am ET: U.S. personal spending and income for December.

830 am ET: U.S. core PCE price index for December.

10 am ET: U.S. pending home sales.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press