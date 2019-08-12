 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) jumped over 70 per cent in early trading on Monday after a company controlled by B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison announced plans to take forestry firm private with a $981.7-million cash offer that comes during an industry slump.

Great Pacific Capital Corp. is offering $16 a share for Vancouver-based Canfor’s stock that it doesn’t already own, or 82 per cent higher than the close of $8.80 on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a research note released Monday, Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff said: “With the Pattison Group owning a majority interest the possibility of an unsolicited offer always seemed the likely end game for Canfor. With the industry facing a number of headwinds in recent months, shares have traded down sharply, we expect this bid to showcase value and provide a lift to the beaten down sector.”

“The proposed transaction provides evidence that value remains in the sector and that ‘smart’ long term money sees value. Should the bid proceed as offered and Canfor goes private, this removes one of the largest North American lumber names from public markets. We expect some Canfor capital to be ‘recycled’ pushing shares of the few remaining public companies including West Fraser, Interfor and Western Forest higher.”

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (WFT-T), Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) and Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) rose 8.2 per cent, 11.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) were up 2.1 per cent after its profit rose in the second quarter as it reached a deal to end a multiyear standoff between its subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC and the Tanzanian government.

Toronto-based Barrick reported a net profit of US$194-million, compared to US$94-million loss in the same quarter in 2018. On an adjusted basis, the miner reported earnings per share of US$0.09, in line with analyst’s expectations.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) was up 10.9 per cent after announcing that it has received conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange.

“This represents another important milestone for Canopy Rivers and demonstrates the Company’s continued growth and commitment to driving shareholder value,” said Narbe Alexandrian, CEO of Canopy Rivers, in a release. “We believe that a TSX listing will substantiate our strong commitment to corporate governance and provide us with exposure to a broad new investor base that will enhance liquidity.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the decline

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) continued to slide, dropping 25.2 per cent after it announced it received a report from Health Canada notifying the company that its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont. has been rated non-compliant with certain regulations. CannTrust stated that is has accepted Health Canada’s findings “and remedial actions are underway.”

The company said Health Canada’s rating was based on observations made during an inspection completed from July 10-to-16.

See also: New York listing exposes CannTrust to greater legal challenges in U.S.

Air Canada (AC-T) dipped 1.4 per cent after revealing it will spend more to buy Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) upping its total offer by $200-million and winning the support of the tour company’s largest shareholder.

The new deal sees Air Canada spending $18 per share, rather than $13, bringing the total offer to roughly $720-million, up from a previously announced bid worth $520-million.

Transat shares were up 41.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said: “Overall, we are pleased with the revised offer for TRZ as we believe it fully reflects the full potential of the transaction for AC. We therefore expect investors to vote in favour of the proposed transaction at the shareholder meeting scheduled for August 23. The proposed transaction was previously expected to close in 1H20 upon receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals."

See also: Air Canada and Transat, Onex and WestJet: A guide to Canadian airline deals

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) was down 0.9 per cent despite announcing subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has gained a new contract for 75 clean-diesel, forty-foot Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses for Pace Suburban Bus, which is the local public transportation agency for the Chicago area suburbs.

The new fleet will replace older buses currently in operation.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T) was down 9.9 per cent after it released lower-than-anticipated quarterly results and reduced its full-year guidance.

Before the bell, the company reported revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $637.6-million and 48 cents, respectively. Both missed the consensus projections on the Street ($656-million and 47 cents).

Story continues below advertisement

The company now expects adjusted EPS of between $1.68 and $1.83 for the fiscal year, down from $1.87 and $2.11. The Street had anticipated $1.87.

“The expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges reflect the impact of negative foreign exchange fluctuations, a historically low Betting Net Win Margin in the first quarter for the United Kingdom segment, the slower than planned recovery in certain disrupted markets and some delays in launching The Stars Group’s newly licensed operations in certain jurisdictions, such as Switzerland,” the company said.

After releasing weaker-than-anticipated results after the bell on Friday, Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) was down 4.5 per cent.

The miner reported a loss of US$30.8-million or 14 cents US per share in the second quarter, versus a profit of US$19.7-million or 9 cents US per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents US in the latest quarter

With files from Niall McGee, Brent Jang, Brenda Bouw and wires

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter