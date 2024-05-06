Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The market is “crawling up the wall of worry” heading toward second-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young, who believes “a lot of bad news is priced in.”

“It seems that a majority of investors remain underweight Canadian bank stocks,” he said. “Concerns range from a lack of cash EPS growth, the tempered outlook for NIMs/loan growth, potential for credit surprises and macro/ geopolitical tension, etc.”

Mr. Young is currently forecasting a 3-per-cent year-over-year decline in cash earnings per share for the quarter, driven by higher provisions for credit losses and tax rates.

“More importantly, we expect an 8-per-cent year-over-year increase on average in adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (down 1 per cent quarter-over-quarter),” he added. Our year-over-year growth estimate is driven by Canadian banking and a modest increase in capital markets, offset by weaker U.S. banking results.

“In terms of key metrics, on average and on a year-over-year basis, we expect relatively stable all-bank NIMs excluding trading, steady adjusted efficiency ratios and modest increases in PCL rates. Investors will be particularly focused on credit, watching for any signs of stress among Canadian consumers or CRE. We expect CET1 ratios to remain above minimum targets of 12.0–12.5 per cent.”

In a research report released Monday, Mr. Young declared “this quarter has something for everyone.”

“BMO aims to demonstrate that last quarter’s weak results were an anomaly,” he said. “Note that we dropped our BMO 2Q FY24 cash EPS estimate, which is now below consensus. To state the obvious, if it disappoints again, BMO stock will face near-term pressures. RY will provide updates on its HSBC Canada acquisition. TD has taken an initial provision for its U.S. regulatory issue. What’s next? Will NA’s capital markets results continue defying expectations? Can CM maintain NIM stability and expense controls? How’s BNS doing against last year’s investor day targets?”

The analyst maintained is ratings and pecking order for the eight banks in his coverage universe, but he made several target price adjustments. In order of preference, his targets are now:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) at $133 (unchanged). The average on the Street is $132.92, according to LSEG data. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “buy”) at $33, down from $35. Average: $33.73. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “buy”) at $142 (unchanged). Average: $142.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) at $93, down from $94. Average: $87.70. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “hold”) at $116, up from $109. Average: $113. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “hold”) at $68 (unchanged). Average: $67.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) at $67, up from $66. Average: $67.92. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “sell”) at $26 (unchanged). Average: $27.36.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen says NFI Group Inc.’s (NFI-T) first-quarter results and backlog growth reaffirmed his positive view of investment proposition moving forward.

“Demand for buses is exceptionally strong and NFI has strong visibility on bus deliveries, higher pricing and EBITDA growth through 2025 and beyond that we expect will drive a higher share price over time,” he said.

“In addition, NFI will benefit from competitive changes in the North American market that have resulted in the U.S. market for heavy-duty transit buses effectively becoming a duopoly (NFI and privately held Gillig). Finally, contracting changes recommended by a government-industry taskforce that are now being implemented in the U.S., including retroactive pricing adjustments and the institution of progress payments, will likely have positive implications for NFI’s cash collection and working capital management in future years.”

Shares of the Winnipeg-based manufacturer soared 14.2 per cent on Friday following better-than-anticipated first-quarter results. Revenue of $723-million topped both Mr. Doerksen’s $671-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $672-million, while adjusted EBITDA of $34-million also came in higher than anticipated ($28.7-milllion and $30.3-milllion, respectively). An adjusted loss per share of 13 cents was also stronger-than-expected (a loss of 15 cents from both).

“There is no change to management’s 2024 and 2025 EBITDA guidance of $240-280 million and $350+ million, respectively,” he said. “NFI notes that the majority of its lower-margin legacy contracts in backlog were delivered in Q1 and expects to be mostly through them going into H2/24. Overall, about 65 per cent of 2024 EBITDA will be generated in the second half of the year. Given the better then expected performance in Q1 and the strength in aftermarket, we are increasingly confident management can meet its guidance for 2024 and 2025.”

“In Q1/24, NFI received 5,421 new orders, bringing its backlog to 14,783 EUs (firm plus options) worth $11.7 billion, up from 10,586 EUs in backlog worth $7.9 billion at the end of Q4/23. The backlog does not include 365 EUs for which NFI has been selected, but for which a firm contract has yet to be finalized. Additionally, NFI had another 1,470 bids in process at the end of Q1 and management believes the backlog can grow further in 2024, so the demand environment continues to be strong. Indeed, in the context of our forecast for 5,012 bus deliveries in 2024 and 5,620 in 2025, we believe the current backlog supports delivery growth through at least 2026. Furthermore, the average price in backlog in Q1 was up 19 per cent year-over-year, providing visibility on margin expansion.”

Seeing its liquidity remaining “comfortable,” Mr. Doerksen raised his Street-high NFI target by $1 to $19, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $15.80.

Elsewhere, ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray moved his target to $18 from $17 with an “outperform” rating.

“While supply chain conditions could provide a challenge, management reiterated that the situation continues to improve and is supportive of the Company’s recovery plan,” said Mr. Murray. “Demand conditions remain firm in 2024 and provide good visibility for longer-term growth, particularly with better pricing embedded in backlog that reached record levels in the quarter, which we expect to support a stronger margin profile beginning in H2/24.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng sees further upside potential for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-N, BEP.UN-T), believing it is “positioned to benefit from accelerating demand from investment in AI and data centres.”

“Management sees far more demand for clean power than there is available projects, and expect this dynamic to play out over the course of years,” he said in a report titled Innovation powering growth. “We believe that the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend due to its development capabilities and access to scale capital. The framework agreement with Microsoft demonstrates BEP’s ability to deliver, and management believes they have the development pipeline and capacity to enter into multiple framework-like agreements with other offtakers.”

Mr. Ng thinks Brookfield’s large renewables framework agreement with Microsoft “demonstrates the company’s ability to leverage its scale and global footprint to capitalize on the opportunity.” He emphasized it both improves investor sentiment and derisks its development pipeline.

“We believe the share price movement after the 10.5 GW Microsoft framework agreement was announced reflects a positive change investor sentiment (i.e., AI and data center play) rather than the financial impact of the agreement,” he said. “We estimate that the Microsoft agreement will result in BEP deploying ~$600-800 million of equity capital over the 2026-30 period at a 12-15-per-cent return.

“Management indicated that the market is bifurcated and sees attractive opportunities to buy and also sell assets. Management is seeing strong interest for high-quality de-risked assets, and is confident that capital recycling in 2024 will lead to net proceeds of $1.3 billion for BEP, which we estimate will fund most of the company’s targeted capital deployment in 2024. Management also sees attractive opportunities to acquire assets and developers, and we expect BEP to continue to grow its development pipeline (organically and through M&A).”

After modest increases to his long-term projections, Mr. Ng raised his target for Brookfield Renewable’s U.S.-listed shares to US$31 from US$29, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is US$28.35.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Brent Stadler to $38 from $37 with a “hold” rating.

“It was a solid quarter on the back of strong hydro results in North America; favourable weather could continue as we transition away from El Niño,” said Mr. Stadler “The supply/demand imbalance for renewables continues to accelerate as AI/datacentre demand is driving constructive PPA terms across the entire industry. BEP is significantly accelerating capital recycling this year, which likely suggests large M&A is on the horizon. BEP remains confident in its ability to achieve 10 per cent-plus FFO/unit growth in 2024 and beyond.”

“We continue to believe BEP remains well-positioned to capitalize on an ever-growing total addressable market and should remain a dominant industry player. While we like its assets, management and growth strategy, we maintain our Hold rating, primarily due to valuation.”

* National Bank’s Rupert Merer to US$30 from US$28 with an “outperform” rating.

“With a renewable infrastructure platform that stretches across North America and Europe and ample access to capital, BEP is uniquely positioned to capitalize on data centre growth,” said Mr. Merer.

* Scotia’s Robert Hope to US$31 from US$30 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* BMO’s Ben Pham to US$30 from US$28 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi to US$32 from US$30 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Shane Nagle sees Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T) as “the name investors will pivot to under an improved backdrop for copper prices” with its Mantoverde Development Project (MVDP) in Chile on track to run at nameplate capacity in the second half of 2024.

Reiterating his “outperform” recommendation for its shares based on his positive long-term growth outlook for the Vancouver-based company following last Thursday’s release of better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, Mr. Nagle now expects management to focus on expansion of its Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines in Chile.

“The company also reiterated its H1/H2 guidance and continues to expect H1 production will stem from maintaining consistent production at Pinto Valley and achieving installed throughput capacity at Mantos Blancos,” he said. “Capstone will be ramping up Mantoverde throughout H1 and has provided no production guidance, despite aiming to achieve initial saleable concentrate production during Q2.

“Capstone plans to spend US$275-million in sustaining and expansionary capital in 2024, including US$195-million on sustaining capital and US$80-million on expansionary capital (mainly related to US$65 mln on MVDP). The guidance includes US$60-million of spending related to ESG initiatives, largely related to strengthening tailings storage facilities at Pinto Valley, Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos and improving tailings stewardship as it works towards implementing the Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management by 2028.”

Mr. Nagle added the ramp-up at Mantoverde supports further deleveraging by Capstone, noting: “CS ended Q1/24 with US$131.0-million in cash and US$774.0-million in long-term debt. The long-term debt came down as CS repaid US$182.0-million on its RCF in Q1. Recall, during the quarter Orion announced that it has entered into a block trade agreement to sell 62.4 million units at a price of A$9.50/unit, for gross proceeds to Orion of A$592.8-million. We expect leverage to reduce to sub-1.2 times by the end of 2024 as Mantoverde ramps up meaningfully throughout H2/24.”

The analyst said he continues to see the company’s 2024 guidance, which includes copper production in the range of 190,000-220,000 tons (versus his estimate of 209,638 tons) at a cash cost of US$2.30 - US$2.50 per pound (versus US$2.48), to be “conservative as production from Mantoverde is not included in H1 numbers, despite initial concentrate production expected in Q2.” However, he made modest reductions to his forecast to fall in line with quarterly results and the guidance.

He raised his target for Capstone shares to $11.50 from $10.50. The average on the Street is $11.36.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw to $11 from $10 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Sam Crittenden to $12 from $9 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

ATB Capital Markets analyst Amir Arif thinks Lycos Energy Inc. (LCX-X) is “is one of the best avenues to play the Manville stack open hole multilateral trend.”

Seeing the Calgary-based company at the “forefront” on the drilling trend in Alberta oil play, he initiated coverage with an “outperform” recommendation on Monday.

“Open hole multilateral drilling has been meaningfully changing the economics, activity, and outlook in the Manville stack in the greater Lloydminster area over the past two years,” said Mr. Arif. “The April 2024 new royalty program for multilateral oil wells in Saskatchewan should further increase activity in this trend on the Saskatchewan side.

“We believe that Lycos offers the greatest exposure to this emerging trend, which is still in its early days. With Lycos’ management’s background in oil resource development, asset focus on Manville stack opportunities, expanded footprint through acquisitions, current inventory of openhole locations, and with the Company leading development with various openhole multilat well designs, we believe that LCX is at the forefront of this development trend. From organic growth alone, production is expected to increase from 4.1 mboe/d [thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day] in Q4/23 to 5.7 mboe/d by Q4/24 through the drilling of approximately 27 net wells in 2024. With an identified inventory of 200 net locations, we believe that the Company has a long runway of organic growth ahead. In addition, we believe that there will be room for more consolidation in the region and we believe that LCX is one of the better positioned companies to lead on that front as well, given its focus on the play, public listing, and minimal debt on the balance sheet.”

Seeing an “attractive valuation based on near-term growth alone,” the analyst set a target of $5.50 per share. The average is $6.45.

“Based on current strip prices, LCX is trading at EV/DACF valuation of 2.8 times 2024 and 2.2 times 2025,” he said. “Given the above industry organic growth rates within cashflow, over seven years of drilling inventory at the current pace of drilling, minimal net debt on the balance sheet, wells generally outperforming typecurves, and payouts of 2-6 months being achieved on recent drilling, we believe that the valuation remains attractive, especially based on our 2025 outlook. This outlook could be further enhanced with accretive acquisition opportunities that might emerge over time with the Company having acquired four key assets in 2023.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta downgraded European Residential REIT (ERE.UN-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” and lowered his target to $3 from $3.50. The average is $3.06.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin lowered his Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) target to $41 from $43 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $50 from $52 with an “outperformer” rating and Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $46 from $47.50 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $49.71.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet reduced his Badger Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (BDGI-T) target to $48.50 from $52 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $53.50.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan trimmed his Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU-N, BBU.UN-T) target to US$31 from US$32 with an “outperform” rating, while BMO’s Devin Dodge raised his target to US$31 from US$30 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$29.34.

“Q1/24 results were below our forecast, but there were incremental positives such as additional recycling of capital (e.g., announced sales of Hammerstone and most of the Greenergy business) and debt re-financing activity that helped to fund a dividend payment (the Entertainment business) or done at tighter credit spreads (BrandSafway),” said Mr. Kwan. “Bigger picture, BBU’s shares trade at a substantial 45-per-cent discount to NAV. We think there could be substantial valuation upside in the near-term (strong NAV growth + significant narrowing of the discount to NAV) if they continue to execute generating growth in their portfolio and surface value through asset sales/IPOs should monetization markets become more favorable. Maintaining our Outperform rating, but trimming our target to US$31 (was US$32) due to lower financial forecasts.”

* Scotia’s Phil Hardie cut his Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) target to $1,950 from $2,000 with a “sector outperform” rating, while RBC’s Scott Heleniak raised his target to US$1,275 from US$1,200 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $1,898.84.

* Scotia’s George Doumet raised his George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) target to $212, above the $211.14 average, from $200 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Evercore ISI’s Chris McNally moved his Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) target to US$60 from US$62 with an “in line” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Krista Friesen to US$54 from US$59 with a “neutral” rating and TD Cowen’s Brian Morrison to US$62 from US$63 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$59.63.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen lowered her Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) target to $17.50 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $17.97.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir cut his Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.U-T, SGR.UN-T) target to US$9 from US$9.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$9.70.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed reduced her Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) target to 75 cents, matching the average, from $1, keeping a “neutral” recommendation.

* Jefferies’ Anthony Linton bumped his target for TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) to $52 from $51 with a “hold” rating. The average is $54.32.

* Jefferies’ John Aiken lowered his Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) target to $74 from $82 with a “hold” rating, while CIBC’s Paul Holden cut his target to $83.50 from $86 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $87.70.

* RBC’s Scott Heleniak raised his Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) target to $52 from $44 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $53 from $48 with a “buy” rating and National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn to $67 (a Street high) from $65 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $56.88.

“The [post-earnings conference call] tone was positive — management remains confident in their expectations for growth and profitability,” said Mr. Gloyn. “This messaging combined with strong Q1 results, run-off costs firmly in the rear-view mirror and an upgraded AM Best Outlook put Trisura on a path for a strong recovery year in 2024.”