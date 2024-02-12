Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following two stocks have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Corp. (CNR-T)

On Feb. 1, board chair Shauneen Bruder acquired 6,000 shares at a price per share of $168.44, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1 million, not including commission charges.

Ms. Bruder is the former executive vice-president of operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Feb. 2-6, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought a total of 17,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $55.78 for two accounts. The cost of these investments exceeded $976,000, not including trading fees.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)

On Jan. 25, president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch divested 116,537 shares at a price per share of US$59.9342, reducing the position in this specific account to 304,718 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly US$7-million, excluding trading fees.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

On Jan. 26, senior vice-president and group head, commercial banking Darren Lorimer exercised his options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.83, and sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $91.84, after which this particular account held 7,394 shares. Net proceeds totaled more than $192,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.