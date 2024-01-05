INK expects robust demand for resources this year as nations strengthen their industrial capacity and, in some cases, diversify central bank reserves. Consequently, as we start 2024, we are keeping an eye out for insider activity in miners hunting for both copper and gold. Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. NCX-X insiders have been buying as the company works on its 33,000-hectare Vancouver Island project. In December of 2023, five insiders spent a total of $514,052 acquiring shares either through prospectus-exempt financings or options exercises (not shown on the chart).

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.