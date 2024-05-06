Rosenberg Research: It’s time to buy into this undervalued major global stock index

Bhawana Chhabra, CFA, MBA, is a senior market strategist at Rosenberg Research

Hong Kong’s stock market has been overlooked for years on the back of a series of rolling geopolitical and economic uncertainties. With valuations screaming that investors expect a “worst-case” scenario to materialize, we believe that recent capital market reforms (and stimulus driven pickup in near-term Chinese growth) will spark a turnaround in this forgotten part of the world.

Bumps in the road are to be expected, but patient investors with longer-term time horizons stand to benefit — not only at the headline level, but we also find Technology and Financials offer attractive risk-reward profiles beneath the surface.

The sharp multiple de-rating and price erosion in Hong Kong has been a function of policy uncertainty (starting with the trade war with the U.S. in 2018) that accelerated with prodemocracy protests, strict COVID-19 lockdowns, the tech and property sector crackdown in China, and a still-strained Chinese relationship with the U.S. As a result, the Hang Seng is still 46% below its early 2018 highs. The same can be said about the broader Hang Seng Composite Index, which, too, is still 47% off early 2022 highs.

While there is no disputing that these aforementioned developments should have weighed on equity prices, a bear market of this magnitude often leaves the market backdrop prone to positive surprises. Such investor pessimism means even the smallest of positive catalysts can spark a reversal.

For example, recently announced policy reforms are aimed at re-establishing Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub and boosting liquidity. Easier IPOs and offshore listings for mainland Chinese companies in Hong Kong, combined with relaxed standards for ETFs between the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen exchanges, are the key proposals in the latest round of announcements.

Apart from these reforms, equities have received a boost from Chinese investment flows into Hong Kong facilitated by the Stock Connect program ($27 billion inflows to Hong Kong in the first four months of 2024, against $40 billion for all of 2023). These flows have been steadily improving as Chinese investors seek to diversify away from a weakening yuan and look for opportunities abroad.

In light of an increasingly deglobalized world, the biggest question facing investors is, would these reforms be enough to reverse the previous downtrend? What are the downside risks if the reforms don’t come through?

We analyzed the underlying fundamentals for the Hang Seng as well as key sectors comprising the broader Hang Seng Composite Index (the headline Hang Seng index is only three sectors, while the broader composite index has representation from 12, presenting a better picture of underlying dynamics):

• Both the Hang Seng and the Composite counterpart trade in the lowest decile of historical valuations, with roughly a 9x forward P/E multiple each. Annualized expected EPS growth for 2022- 2026 is also +6% for both indices.

• This compares with +3.8% annualized earnings growth for the Hang Seng index between 2013-2018 (before the multiple derating started to take place) and a forward P/E ratio averaging around 12x. Current multiples are lower but projected growth is faster. To us, this suggests that the absolute worst is being priced in for the key Hong Kong indices.

• Having said that, there are blind spots to be mindful of. The top of that list would be the Property and Construction sector, which commands a 5-6% weight in both headline indices. Earnings are expected to decline by 5.5% on an annualized basis over the next four years, especially as the sector remains at the centre of the high-leverage concerns in the Chinese property market. Industrials (2.9% of the Composite Index) and Conglomerates (1.3%) are other sectors with a weak outlook, and overcapacity concerns in China pose headwinds.

• Financials (28% of the Composite Index) and Technology (29%) trade at forward P/E multiples in the lowest quintile, historically, along with PEG ratios (price-to-earnings relative to growth) of 0.8x and 0.6x, respectively. This would classify them as great growth picks at reasonable valuations. China’s continued investment in AI to fight for global technological dominance and easier exchange regulations (which would mean improved deal flow for banks) are strong tailwinds supporting these two sectors.

Overall, Hong Kong’s equities offer a way to play undervalued Chinese stocks, as markets have priced in a worst-case scenario. Policy reforms will take time, but there are favourable tailwinds that are beginning to emerge. With a favorable risk-reward profile, we recommend broader Hang Seng exposure or selectively through sectors like Technology and Financials while avoiding Property and Construction, Industrials, and Conglomerates.

