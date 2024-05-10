Marathon Jimmy Lai trial drags on as Hong Kong prosecutors examine minutiae of tycoon’s businesses

Open this photo in gallery: Hong kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai is seen in a file photo taken on June 16, 2020, in Hong Kong.ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

The trial of Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, initially expected to last 80 days, could drag on for the rest of this year, as proceedings near that deadline with half of the scheduled witnesses yet to testify.

The 76-year-old former publisher of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, Mr. Lai is charged with conspiracy to collude with external forces, sedition and other offences. He faces life in prison if found guilty.

Mr. Lai was arrested in August 2020, a month after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on Hong Kong in response to often violent anti-government protests the year before, which prosecutors have accused Mr. Lai of orchestrating. While Mr. Lai and Apple Daily openly supported the pro-democracy movement, their influence over the radical, youth-led protests was limited.

Mr. Lai’s trial began on Dec. 18, 2023, and was expected to last around three months. But proceedings, which on Friday entered their 74th day, have gone on longer than expected, with prosecutors introducing reams of documents related to Apple Daily, Mr. Lai’s communications and his other businesses; and delays due the trial being conducted in English but most testimony being given in Cantonese, requiring interpretation.

This week saw a lengthy exchange between witness Royston Chow, former chief financial officer at Apple Daily parent Next Digital, and Mr. Lai’s lawyers about the ownership of Ontario hotel chain Lais Hotel Properties Ltd.

Mr. Chow had said Mr. Lai was directly involved in running the hotel chain, through which he channelled payments for an international publicity campaign calling for support of the Hong Kong protests. Mr. Lai’s team said the hotel was owned by a trust.

Lais Hotels has not responded to repeated requests for comment about Mr. Lai or the ongoing trial.

Prosecutors have linked the 2019 publicity campaign to sanctions imposed against Hong Kong by the United States and other countries, and alleged Mr. Lai was intimately involved, something organizers now in exile have denied.

Star prosecution witness Andy Li, the only organizer in custody, testified in March that companies linked to Mr. Lai – including Lais Hotels – helped facilitate advance payments for advertisements in newspapers, including The Guardian and The Washington Post, which he later repaid using funds raised online.

In his testimony, Mr. Li made clear the plan was already under way before any company linked to Mr. Lai allegedly became involved. He said at least three people were involved in handling funds, while others wrote and designed the ads and looked for suitable newspapers in which to publish them.

That included The Globe and Mail. Payments for two ads placed in the newspaper in 2019 were done in advance by a “Mr. Li,” with no mention of any other company or person, internal records show.

Concerns were raised about the reliability of Mr. Li’s testimony – including by the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture – following reports he was abused while in mainland Chinese custody in 2020, after a failed attempt to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan.

Other witnesses have testified about Mr. Lai’s decision to set up an English-language version of Apple Daily – intended, prosecutors say, to lobby for sanctions – and his close supervision of the daily running of the Hong Kong newspaper, including commissioning op-eds and directing coverage.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a member of Mr. Lai’s international legal team – which is not involved in the Hong Kong trial – has said many of the accusations amount to “conspiracy to commit journalism.”

The 2020 security law is not retroactive, but judges have ruled actions before its passage can be taken into account and that some offences can be “continuing,” if the effects of them – such as lobbying for sanctions still in force – are ongoing.

In March, Hong Kong lawmakers passed a second, even more expansive security law – known as Article 23 – criminalizing treason, insurrection, sedition, sharing of state secrets and colluding with external forces, among other offences.

The new law could have major implications for international media operating in Hong Kong, with Radio Free Asia, which receives funding indirectly from the U.S. government, quitting the city before Article 23 came into force.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Court of Appeals upheld a government injunction banning protest song “Glory to Hong Kong,” which was popularized during the 2019 unrest and has caused embarrassment for the Hong Kong government on multiple occasions when it was mistakenly played at sporting events instead of the Chinese national anthem.

Officials have said they will enforce the injunction against online platforms – including YouTube and Spotify – which currently host the song, potentially setting up a showdown with Western tech firms that are banned or tightly regulated in China but have so far operated without significant censorship in Hong Kong.