How Hong Kong is cracking down on dissent

The government in Hong Kong recently voted to pass a new national security law, referred to as Article 23. It includes seven new offences related to sedition, treason and state secrets, and is expected to have a chilling effect on protest. A number of countries, including Canada, denounced the law before it was passed, saying it’s too broad and risks undermining human rights.

James Griffiths, The Globe’s Asia Correspondent, is on the show to discuss Article 23 – what it is, how it’s affecting people in Hong Kong and who is most at risk.

