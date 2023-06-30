Finance professors have found that short sellers are informed traders. One of the more recent academic studies, published by Professor Ekkehart Boehmer and co-authors in The Review of Financial Studies, concluded “that the short sellers in our sample countries are, on average, informed about future stock returns.”

So, what did short sellers tell us about stocks trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June?

Let’s start with the 20 most shorted companies by percentage of float sold short (data supplied by S3 Partners). At the top is Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS-T), with 26.3 per cent of its float short. This is a much lower reading than in May but still high enough to be the most shorted stock by this metric in June – likely for the same reasons provided last month in “Short sales on the TSX.”

Next highest is CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCX-B-T), with 25.8 per cent of float short. Short sales for this cryptocurrency ETF have risen steadily since March, when they were only 13.3 per cent. There has been a fair amount of negative news for the sector in recent months – for example, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission laid charges in early June against Coinbase and Binance.

20 most shorted companies by percentage of float (June 27) COMPANY TICKER % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T 26.3% CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX-B-T 25.8% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T 23.7% Horizons US Dollar ETF DLR-T 20.7% Bausch Lomb Corp BLCO-T 20.5% Ballard Power Systems BLDP-T 17.4% Energy Fuels Inc EFR-T 17.1% Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB-T 17.1% Lion Electric Co LEV-T 16.3% Tucows Inc TC-T 14.9% Purpose Ether ETF ETHH-B-T 14.4% AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL-Q 14.0% Lions Gate Entertainment LGF-A-T 13.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH-Q 13.4% Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 13.0% Canopy Growth Corp WEED-T 12.9% iShares S&P/TSX Utilities ETF XUT-T 12.5% Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY-N 12.1% Peyto Exp. & Dev Corp PEY-T 11.8% Lithium Americas Corp LAC-T 11.6% Source: S3 Partners

Another development is the drop in Canopy Growth Corp.’s (WEED-T) short position to 12.9 per cent, down from 15.7 per cent in May. Its stock has depreciated 99 per cent since early 2021 and is currently trading close to 50 cents, so short sellers may be unwinding their bets to avoid holding into a delisting (which can freeze their positions and incur borrowing costs until the company is liquidated). On the other hand, some long-time short sellers of cannabis stocks, such as Toronto-based Anson Funds, have been pivoting to long positions in the sector on speculation recreational cannabis will be legalized at the federal level in the United States.

When short seller sentiment becomes extremely bearish on a stock, the risk of a short squeeze is increased. Candidates from the June list for this risk are: Lion Electric Co (LEV-T) (high cost to borrow: 27 per cent), Great-West Lifeco (GWO-T) (high days-to-cover ratio: close to 800) and Peyto Exp. & Dev Corp. (PEY-T) (high days-to-cover ratio: above 200).

Next, let’s take a look at the 20 largest short positions by dollar value. TD Bank (TD-T) retains the top spot with short interest totaling $5.2-billion. The short position has been in a downtrend since December, when it stood at $7.1-billion. It appears that nervousness over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other U.S. regional banks earlier in 2023 is dissipating.

20 largest short positions by dollar value (as of June 27) COMPANY TICKER SHORT POSITION BY DOLLAR VALUE % OF FLOAT SOLD SHORT Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T $5,166,014,470 3.6% Enbridge Inc ENB-T $4,645,900,343 4.8% Shopify Inc SHOP-T $4,101,483,020 4.3% Suncor Energy SU-T $4,007,317,280 8.2% TC Energy Corp TRP-T $3,960,657,140 7.7% Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T $3,660,185,968 4.9% Bank of Montreal BMO-T $2,930,615,593 3.6% CIBC CM-T $2,901,728,367 5.7% Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T $2,813,359,970 3.7% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T $2,488,557,350 23.7% Manulife Financial MFC-T $2,145,200,123 4.9% Royal Bank of Canada RY-T $1,953,476,677 1.2% CP Kansas City Railway CP-T $1,925,256,120 2.0% BCE Inc BCE-T $1,868,530,278 3.5% CN Railway CNR-T $1,866,265,663 1.9% Telus Corp T-T $1,717,058,170 4.7% National Bank of Canada NA-T $1,684,086,598 5.3% Sun Life Financial SLF-T $1,570,770,402 4.0% Cenovus Energy CVE-T $1,569,125,620 5.5% Barrick Gold Corp ABX-T $1,559,389,669 4.1% Source: S3 Partners

We can also check out the 20 largest increases and decreases in short positions over the past month. As for the largest increase, Shopify (SHOP-T) claimed top spot with a jump of $757.8-million. It jumped by a similar amount the month before, for a two month increase of $1.5-billion in short sales. Valuation has likely become a concern again following the near doubling in its share price over the past year.

Largest 1-month increases in short positions (as of June 27) COMPANY TICKER 1-MONTH CHANGE % CHANGE IN $ VALUE OF SHORT POSITION Shopify Inc SHOP-T $757,874,490 22.7% TC Energy Corp TRP-T $574,795,731 17.0% Suncor Energy SU-T $556,916,568 16.1% BCE Inc BCE-T $267,036,017 16.7% Sun Life Financial SLF-T $192,745,411 14.0% BMO S&P 500 ETF ZSP-T $188,745,864 227.9% Cenovus Energy CVE-T $127,858,340 8.9% CN Railway CNR-T $126,554,929 7.3% Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T $121,462,629 4.5% Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI-T $119,424,012 16.7% Great-West Lifeco GWO-T $113,408,059 9.4% Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN-T $84,088,354 24.3% TD Global Tech Leaders ETF TEC-T $81,393,506 13134.1% Cameco Corp CCO-T $75,598,708 10.2% Constellation Software Inc CSU-T $66,194,891 12.3% Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM-T $57,835,458 12.2% Air Canada AC-T $52,871,279 60.3% Lundin Mining Corp LUN-T $52,076,937 11.5% Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU-N $50,067,297 3.7% CIBC CM-T $48,465,274 1.7% Source: S3 Partners

Largest 1-month decreases in short positions (as of June 27) COMPANY TICKER 1-MONTH CHANGE % CHANGE IN $ VALUE OF SHORT POSITION Enbridge Inc ENB-T -$1,881,101,118 -28.8% Royal Bank of Canada RY-T -$603,676,480 -23.6% Agnico Eagle Mines AEM-T -$598,778,761 -71.0% Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T -$543,769,461 -9.5% Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU-T -$402,325,383 -26.7% CP Kansas City Limited CP-T -$292,582,988 -13.2% Manulife Financial MFC-T -$175,518,399 -7.6% Wheaton Precious Metals WPM-T -$144,559,218 -13.8% Colliers Intl Group CIGI-T -$134,757,868 -46.9% Restaurant Brands Intl QSR-T -$122,607,954 -11.1% Brookfield Corp BN-T -$115,225,729 -10.8% Open Text Corp OTEX-T -$112,057,995 -18.9% Teck Resources Ltd TECK-B-T -$110,838,938 -12.1% Nutrien Ltd NTR-T -$109,046,175 -11.9% First Quantum Minerals FM-T -$103,894,533 -23.4% Barrick Gold Corp ABX-T -$94,884,119 -5.7% Lithium Americas Corp LAC-T -$91,363,182 -20.7% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC-T -$78,326,147 -24.0% Tilray Brands Inc TLRY-T -$63,120,968 -32.9% iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T -$61,066,491 -2.4% Source: S3 Partners

Finally, activist short seller J Capital Research issued a report in late June on its short sale of a Canadian lithium miner listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Methodological notes:

1) Some short positions may reflect, in part or whole, hedging/arbitrage positions – so they are not entirely bearish bets; if bearish sentiment is extreme, it can sometimes trigger a short squeeze that sends the stock price higher.

2) Short positions in inter-listed stocks were summed across exchanges in Canadian dollars.

3) When an investor purchases stock that was sold by a short seller, it creates a synthetic long position; if these long positions are not included in the float count, the percentage-of-float-short metric can be overstated – however, most of the time, the magnitude is not significant.

4) The percentage of float short for ETFs is impacted by the mechanism for creating/redeeming units, which results in almost daily changes in the number of units issued. The percentage of float short for ETFs may thus be more volatile than for stocks.

