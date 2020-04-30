 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The good news about dividend ETFs getting smacked silly this year: 5% yields

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

If given a letter grade for their performance this year, dividend ETFs might get a D from a lenient investor.

Exchange-traded funds holding dividend stocks have to be ranked among the biggest disappointments of the bear market triggered by the pandemic. It’s shocking how much worse they’ve been than the S&P/TSX composite index.

A prime example is the iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (CDZ-T), which was down 23.9 per cent for the year through April 27, compared to a loss of 13.2 per cent for the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC-T). And these are total returns - share price changes plus dividends.

Story continues below advertisement

Big declines in the price of dividend ETFs means big increases in their dividend yield. CDZ had a dividend yield of about 5.3 per cent at mid-week, while the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV-T) was at 5.7 per cent. A five-year Government of Canada bond had a yield of 0.4 per cent at the same moment, while five-year guaranteed investment certificates topped out in the mid-2 per cent range for a five-year term.

The comparatively high yields for dividend ETFs reflect the stress being felt by their holdings of dividend stocks. There’s a stereotype of dividend stocks as utilities, pipelines, telecoms, railroads, banks and other blue chip pillars of the economy. But the dividend-paying universe as reflected in dividend ETFs is much broader. It includes many medium and small companies, some in cyclical sectors like energy that are faring poorly right now.

The number of companies cutting or suspending dividends is long - you can catch up here. A slow ramping up back to normal levels of economic activity would mean more dividend cuts by companies forced to conserve cash.

If you buy a dividend ETF today, it’s quite possible that the amount of cash paid monthly will decline over the next year. Keep that in mind if you are mainly focused on dividends for income. But if you’re a total return investor seeking both growth and dividends, then dividend ETFs offer a bigger opportunity to buy low than ETFs tracking the broader Canadian market.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies