The S&P/TSX Composite skidded 1.6 per cent lower for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 5.4 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48 leaves it in technically neutral territory, almost exactly mid-way between the oversold buy signal at 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal at 70.

There are 14 index constituents trading at oversold, technically attractive levels according to RSI this week. The five most overbought stocks are ATS Corp., Rogers Communications Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., TC Energy Corp. and Interrent REIT.

There are 19 stocks looking frothy with RSIs above the 70 sell signal this week. The five most extended companies are Enerplus Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Pan American Silver Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp.

There are three stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Ivanhoe Mines and Enerplus Corp. There are six companies making new 52-week lows – BCE Inc., Canadian Tire Corp., ATS Corp., Premium Brands Holdings, Transalta Corp. and MTY Food Group.

