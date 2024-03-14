Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Several analysts raised their price targets on Information Services Corp (ISV-T) following an earnings beat this week and the company revealing a five-year plan to double revenue.

CIBC raised its target price to C$32 from C$31; RBC raised its target price to C$27 from C$24; and Raymond James increased its target to C$34 from C$27.

The company, which provides registry and information management services for public data and records, reported revenue of $57.5 million versus consensus at $56.2 million. Reported adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million was also ahead of consensus at $20.2 million.

“While the smallest of ISV’s reporting segments, Technology Solutions has shown a marked improvement in results after Covid led to many project delays and declining growth for the last 2 years,” commented Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland. “The performance across this segment was a positive surprise this quarter and management expects continued momentum in 2024.”

Mr. Boland noted that the new strategic goal to double both revenue and EBITDA over the next five years will be achieved through a combination of organic growth and selective M&A. “Despite these ambitions, ISV remains committed to reducing the company’s leverage towards its long-term target of 2.0x-2.5x debt-to-EBITDA.”

“Heading into 2024, the recent fee adjustments on the MSA renewal positions the company well for a solid year of double-digit revenue and 20%+ EBITDA growth. In addition, we may see further upside to our current estimates if real estate activity improves sequentially through the year (the market is currently being held back by low supply). Monetary policy is likely to be an important factor in this regard. Regardless, ISV remains one of the most resilient and high-quality businesses in our coverage,” Mr. Boland said. He is maintaining an “outperform” rating.

RBC analyst Sabahat Khan sliced his price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL-T) after the vitamin company’s fourth quarter results fell short of forecasts.

Revenue of $220.4 million was up 14.3 per cent from a year ago, but missed the consensus expectation of $228.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $50.6 million was up 3.6 per cent from a year earlier, but missed consensus at $54.2 million.

“At a high level, the top-line miss was partly driven by destocking at one particularly large Canadian retail customer. That said, POS trends remain strong, with the company pointing towards double-digit % growth from both a unit and dollar perspective in Q4,” Mr. Khan said in a note to clients.

The company’s guidance for 2024 also fell short of expectations. The company is forecasting an EPS range of $1.55-$1.65, versus $1.55 in 2023 and the consensus at $1.89.

RBC cut its target price to C$31 from C$35 but reiterated an “outperform” rating.

“Our $31 price target is based on ~13.0x our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA forecast of $140.7 million. Our valuation multiple remains above the average multiple for Jamieson’s Global Health and Wellness peers given its stronger growth profile. We believe our valuation multiple fairly reflects the strong earnings growth outlook, potential for future acquisitions, a strong FCF profile, and a number of risks that could impact earnings,” said Mr. Khan.

In other analyst actions:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR-T): CIBC raises target price to C$5.75 from C$5

Transcontinental Inc (TCL-A-T): RBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20

Citigroup Inc (C-N): Goldman Sachs raises target price to US$68 and upgrades rating to “buy” from “neutral”

Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q): UBS cuts target price to US$165 from US$225

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$128 from US$130; JP Morgan cuts target price to US$144 from US$165; Piper Sandler cuts target price to US$168 from US$171

