Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

At least a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T, SHOP-N) in the wake of the tech company’s earnings Wednesday, which contained second quarter forward guidance calling for lower than expected margins. Its shares plunged 18.5% in Toronto, the most ever.

The average target is now at US$76.88, down from US$82.55 a month ago, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Some analysts were still upbeat on the company’s prospects.

“We believe Shopify has a solid track record of realizing high returns on its investments, which may lead to growth re-acceleration through FY25. Moreover, Shopify continues to see strong traction in the market and operating leverage is likely over time,” said RBC analyst Paul Treiber. He maintained an “outperform” rating with his price target going to US$85 from US$100.

There are now 17 buy ratings, 23 holds, and 2 sells on Shopify.

In other analyst actions:

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP HOTu.TO: CIBC cuts PT to $0.40 from $0.50

* B2Gold Corp BTO.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$5 from C$5.50

* Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: RBC raises PT to C$88 from C$86; National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$88 from C$86.50

* CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$83 from C$81

* CES Energy Solutions Corp CEU.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$7 from C$6.50; Stifel raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7.50

* Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO: Stifel cuts target price to C$10 from C$13

* Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$33.50 from C$32.25; Scotiabank raises target price to C$32 from C$30

* Fiera Capital Corp FSZ.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8.50 from C$8

* Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$200 from C$190

* Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$242 from C$231; National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$260 from C$247

* Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$264 from C$261

* Killam Apartment REIT KMP_u.TO: RBC raises target price to C$24 from C$23.5

* Kinross Gold Corp K.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$13.75 from C$13.50

* Linamar Corp LNR.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$92.00 from C$90.00; Scotiabank raises target price to C$90 from C$85

* Manulife Financial MFC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$38 from C$34; National Bank of Canada raises to outperform from sector perform

* Pet Valu Holdings Ltd PET.TO: Barclays raises target price to C$37 from C$33

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd PNE.TO: Stifel cuts target price to C$1.10 from C$1.20

* Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$43.00 from C$40.00; National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$42 from C$41; RBC raises target price to C$46 from C$45

* Savaria Corp SIS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$21 from C$20.50

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings ZZZ.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$28.00 from C$32.00; National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$30 from C$31

* Softchoice Corp SFTC.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$23 from C$25

* Spartan Delta Corp SDE.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$6.00 from C$4.00; CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral; Stifel raises target price to C$6 from C$5.75

* Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$37.00 from C$41.00; Jefferies cuts target price to C$35 from C$40; National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$35 from C$40; TD Cowen cuts target price to C$46 from C$48

* Stella-Jones Inc SJ.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$88 from C$86

* Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$60 from C$58

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd TVE.TO: Stifel raises target price to C$5.50 from C$5.25

* Triple Flag Precious Metals TFPM.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$26 from C$25

* True North Commercial REIT TNT_u.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$9.50 from C$9.00

* Verticalscope Holdings Inc FORA.TO: TD Cowen raises target price to C$15 from C$12

* Western Forest Products Inc WEF.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.65

