Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier is expecting a “strong finish” to 2023 for both Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T), benefitting from a volume “surprise to the upside,” however he warned the Street’s expectations for 2024 remain “on the high side.”

“For 2024, we believe CN will guide to high-single-digit EPS growth and CPKC to double-digit EPS growth, and that both rails will likely refrain from giving official OR [operating ratio] guidance,” he said. “While our estimates are below the Street’s for both rails, we are much more comfortable with 2024 consensus for CN and see less downside risk from a valuation perspective. Longer-term, we remain neutral between CN and CPKC as we believe both offer shareholder value‒creation opportunities; we expect both to hit their investor day targets.”

In a research report released Thursday previewing fourth-quarter earnings season in the sector, Mr. Poirier updated his volume expectation for both companies with his revenue ton mile projection for CN rising to a 2-per-cent year-over-year increase from 1.5 per cent previously and CP to 3.5 per cent from 3 per cent.

“The notable driver of the volume beat was mild weather, which resulted in a very strong performance in the last two weeks of the year with RTMs up 35.7 per cent and 9.9 per cent at CN and up 26.3 per cent and 18.1 per cent at CPKC as both rails lapped easy comps — recall that there were severe winter storms across Canada last year, which caused extensive road closures that affected rail operations (impeded the ability to move crews) and required both rails to restrict train length,” he said. “Additionally, coal volumes were up 25.4 per cent at CPKC as its 4Q in the previous year was impacted by an Elkview Teck outage. From an operating perspective, both rail dwell and rail velocity improved in the quarter; however, CPKC posted a slight deterioration in both metrics for the year as it looked to recover operations in Mexico, while CN saw a considerable improvement (dwell down to 7.0 hours from 7.7 hours and velocity up to 19.8mph from 19.0mph), benefiting from the first full year of results from COO Ed Harris’ switch to a scheduled operation plan.”

For the current fiscal year, Mr. Poirier remains below the consensus expectations for both companies, but he does not expect demand “becoming considerably worse versus current levels.”

“Taking into consideration the potential Red Sea boost and the slightly improved Canadian grain outlook, combined with some relatively easy comps for both rails, we now see less downside risk for 2024,” he said. “Although CPKC has lower exposure to intermodal and should continue to benefit from merger synergies, which should help offset some of the muted freight backdrop in early 2024, we continue to view Street expectations for CPKC 2024 EPS as being too high (consensus EPS growth of 17.6 per cent vs our new 14.3-per-cent estimate). For CN, we forecast 9.0-per-cent EPS growth in 2024, which is below consensus of 10.8 per cent.”

After raising his earnings per share projections for both companies through fiscal 2028, Mr. Poirier increased his target for CN shares to $189 from $171 and CP to $118 from $108, reaffirming “buy” recommendations for both. The averages on the Street are $169 and $114.34, respectively.

“We remain neutral between CN and CPKC over the long term as we believe both offer shareholder value –creation opportunities with limited downside; we expect both to hit their investor day targets despite near-term weakness,” he said. “For CN, despite a weaker 2023 as well as weaker 2024 estimates, we still calculate that the company could deliver a three-year adjusted EPS CAGR [earnings per share compound annual growth rate] of 11.4 per cent between 2023 and 2026, achieving the target set out at its investor day of 10–15 per cemt. This demonstrates the resilience of the Canadian rails and their value-creation opportunities no matter the economic backdrop. For CPKC, we assume that EPS will almost double between 2023 and 2028, driven by a 7.3-per-cent revenue growth CAGR (management targets high single digits) over that period and a 56.3-per-cent OR in 2028. We continue to like the long-term potential for value creation from the KCS transaction. The integration plan and customer feedback presented by CPKC are exciting, which leads us to believe that the revenue synergies targeted by management are achievable despite the more challenging market environment.”

=====

While its governance dispute “casts a shadow” over Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T) , National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar thinks “better execution is the likely medium-term outcome.”

“Gildan continues to issue allegations against its former President and CEO, Mr. Glenn J. Chamandy,” he said. “This comes amid a call for a special meeting by Browning West, LP to reinstate Mr. Chamandy as the CEO and replace eight of the 11 current Board members. Specifically, it’s alleged that Mr. Chamandy has undisclosed investments with a shareholder who is now supporting his reappointment. Also, an executive of the shareholder purchased a multimillion-dollar property at a private golf resort owned by him. Furthermore, Gildan states that Mr. Chamandy has treated certain shareholders, who are now calling for his reinstatement, preferentially. These comments are in addition to allegations relating to poor work ethic, including limited email and meeting activity. Mr. Chamandy issued a reply stating that the Board’s actions are value-destructive.”

In a research note released Thursday, Mr. Shreedhar predicted the ongoing dispute could result in “near-term pain for long-term gain” for investors.

“Continual press releases on the subject serve to drive uncertainty which causes us to be cautious on near-term trading performance,” he said. “That said, looking forward one year, we believe increased pressure to deliver results will be beneficial. Specifically, if the current Board remains, we see immediate pressure on the newly appointed CEO (Mr. Vince Tyra) to accelerate performance and offer superior strategy and execution. Alternatively, if the Board is largely replaced, and Mr. Chamandy is reappointed, we believe he will be under pressure to demonstrate that the allegations against him levelled by the current Board, including poor work ethic and a strategic insufficiency are without merit.

“From a fundamental standpoint, we believe that Gildan is well positioned in our discretionary universe to grow EPS in 2024 given: (i) Revenue growth reflecting new capacity and the continuation of new programs won in 2023 ($60-million to annualized sales); (ii) Lower commodity prices ($0.25 to EPS) and efficiency initiatives; and (iii) Ongoing share repurchases.”

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation for Gildan shares, he trimmed his target by $1 to $52 to reflect foreign exchange changes. The average on the Street is $50.54.

=====

Even though he was “disappointed” by a reduction to NFI Group Inc.’s (NFI-T) 2025 guidance, National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen emphasized the demand for its buses remains “exceptionally strong” and its backlog provides a strong investment base moving forward.

“For 2024, the company slightly lowered its adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $240-$280-million from $250-$300-million previously (in line with our prior forecast of $257-million),” he said. “The bigger disappointment however, is that NFI lowered its 2025 EBITDA target from $400-million to $350-million-plus with the company expecting to finish 2025 at a $400-million annualized run-rate. Current consensus is for $367-million, so the new guide is not significantly different from expectations, but we have nevertheless lowered our above-consensus numbers to reflect the new outlook.”

The reduction came with an update to the Winnipeg-based company’s fourth-quarter 2023 results, which saw the delivery of 1,227 units. That’s an increase of 19 per cent year-over-year and in line with Mr. Doerksen’s projection.

“Notably, order activity in the quarter was especially strong, coming in at 2,100 EUs which increased its backlog to over 10,500 EUs (firm plus options) worth almost $8.0 billion, up from 9,556 EUs worth $6.6 billion at the end of Q3/23,” he said.

The analyst also emphasized pending orders “provide long-term visibility” for both NFI and its investors.

“Tempering the reduction in the 2025 guidance is the fact that demand for new buses remains exceptionally strong,” he said. “In Q4/23, NFI received 2,100 orders bringing its backlog to over 10,500 EUs (firm plus options) worth $8.0-billion, up from 9,556 EUs in backlog worth $6.6-billion at the end of Q3/23. The backlog does not include 3,800 EUs for which NFI has been selected, but for which a firm contract has yet to be finalized. The largest component of these pending orders is the order from New York City Transit that we highlighted in our note yesterday, which is likely to be the largest order in NFI’s history. The pending orders would increase the firm backlog by 36 per cent.

“We view the backlog (and related pricing improvements that we also highlighted in our prior note) as the key investment positive for NFI as the company has excellent visibility on delivery growth and margin improvement through 2025 and beyond.”

Reiterating an “outperform” recommendation, he cut his Street-high target for NFI shares by $1 to $18. The average is $15.70.

“The company has growing visibility on deliveries and EBITDA growth beyond 2025 that we expect will drive a higher share price over time,” said Mr. Doerksen. “We previously valued the stock by applying a 6.5 times EV/EBITDA multiple to our 2025 forecast; however, given the significant backlog growth that provides even greater visibility on earnings and cash flow growth beyond 2025, we are comfortable increasing our multiple to 7.0 times. With the downward adjustments to our 2025 forecast, our new target is $18.”

=====

Ahead of fourth-quarter earnings season for Canadian small and mid-cap energy companies, ATB Capital Markets analyst Amir Arif trimmed his estimates across the sector to reflect a reduced outlook for oil prices.

That led him to lower his target prices for 10 of the 12 companies in his coverage universe and downgrade Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) to “sector perform” from an “outperform” recommendation.

“[Yangarra] brought on stream nine wells towards the end of Q3/23 for which production should be reflected in Q4/23 results,” said Mr. Arif. “Based on public Oct/Nov production data, we have adjusted our Q4/23 production estimate lower. We have also reduced our 2024 estimates to reflect a balanced budget at current strip prices. The Company continues to focus on reaching its $80-million net debt target which is anticipated to occur in 2024.”

His target for Yangarra shares slid to $2 from $2.50. The average on the Street is $2.45.

The analyst’s other target adjustments are:

* Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, “outperform”) to $6.50 from $7. Average: $7.61.

* Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T, “outperform”) to $8.50 from $9.50. Average: $8.83.

“For investors who are looking for higher beta oil names, CJ offers one of the better names with an attractive current yield of 11 per cent which we view as sustainable to US$60-65 WTI,” he said.

* Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T, “outperform”) to $12 from $13. Average: $13.65.

* Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T, “outperform”) to $1 from $1.25. Average: $1.17.

* Hemisphere Energy Corp. (HME-X, “outperform”) to $1.80 from $2. Average: $2.13.

* InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO-T, “outperform”) to $3.75 from $4.25. Average: $5.10.

* Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC-T, “outperform”) to $22 from $24. Average: $19.29.

“For growth investors, KEC’s 2024 strip EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] valuation of 2.6 times remains similar to last year despite production having increased 26 per cent in 2023, positioned to grow 12 per cent in 2024, and with positive catalysts on the power side expected in the coming six months,” he said.

* Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T, “outperform”) to $10.50 from $13. Average: $13.11.

“For defensive investors, we believe that SGY’s current 8-per-cent dividend yield, valuation, and excess FCF even at strip provide a defensive avenue to obtain oil exposure, especially following its recent dip,” he said.

* Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “outperform”) to $23 from $27. Average: $24.35.

He reiterated these targets:

* Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T, “outperform”) at $13. Average: $12.53.

“For gas investors, we remain positive on AAV for H2/24 and we would continue to accumulate on dips, including any weakness that might present itself from summer gas given current storage levels,” he said.

* International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO-T, “sector perform”) at $16.50. Average: $16.88.

Mr. Arif added: “With the valuation gap between large and small caps having widened in 2023, value names such as SGY, HME, and KEC provide additional value discounts within a value sector, with SGY providing exposure to openhole multilats and a potential dividend bump later this year, HME trading below PDP strip NAV and testing a new play this summer, and KEC continuing its meaningful growth with potential power financings to add an additional $1 per share of value in the coming six months. Industry points that we believe will be meaningful with quarterly results include remaining 2024 guidance releases in light of lower 2024 strip prices and wider diffs, widening Canadian light and heavy oil diffs throughout Q4/23, impact from freeze offs during last week’s weather event, and exposure to daily (5A) vs. monthly (7A) spot AECO prices.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Following the late Wednesday’s release of its updated 2024 guidance, five-year outlook and a 50-per-cent reduction to its dividend, Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller downgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to “hold” from “buy” and cut his target to $6 from $9. Others making changes include: CIBC’s Christopher Thompson to $5 from $6.50 with a “neutral” rating, RBC’s Michael Harvey to $7 from $8 with an “outperform” rating and Stifel’s Michael Dunn to $5 from $6.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $7.98.

* Stifel’s Cole Pereira initiated coverage of Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) with a “hold” rating and $52 target and TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) with a “buy” rating and $61 target. The averages are $53.52 and $53.78, respectively.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increaased his target for Brookfield Corp. (BN-N, BN-T) to US$46 from US$42 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $46.83.

* TD Securities’ Craig Hutchison cut his First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T) target to $7.50 from $8 with a “hold” rating. The average is $10.19.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young bumped his Haivision Systems Inc. (HAI-T) target to $6.75 from $6.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.92.

* JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet raised his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) target to $51 from $50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $51.93.